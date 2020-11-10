Five summer signings who have impressed heavily

This has been a crazy start to the new season so far, with competition at the top very intense compared to the last season where Liverpool won the title at a canter.

Only six points separate the top 10 teams after eight matches, with teams like Southampton, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City looking to provide a strong challenge to Liverpool and Manchester City.





Once again, clubs in the Premier League spent a lot of money in the summer, and we take a look at some of the players who have impressed (not in the order of ranking) so far.

Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa): The exciting striker joined Villa this summer from Brentford for a reported fee of £28m, and he is already proving to be a smart signing.

With six goals and an assist in the Premier League, Watkins has formed a telepathic understanding with Jack Grealish and Ross Barkley. He was superb against Liverpool, and also produced an outstanding performance against Arsenal before the international break.

James Rodriguez (Everton): The 29-year-old has adapted to the Premier League like fish to water, and he has made an instant impact at the club.

The £12m signing from Real Madrid has scored three goals and made three assists for the Toffees already, with the Colombian forming a devasting trio alongside Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison.

Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea): Chelsea reached an agreement to sign him back in February, and the transfer was completed this summer, with the Blues paying £33m to secure his signature from Ajax.

Ziyech has scored two goals and three assists in just four starts in all competitions, and such was his influence in recent games that the Blues fans have found shades of Eden Hazard in him.

Wesley Fofana (Leicester City): Eyebrows were raised when Leicester paid £36.5m to sign a 19-year-old central defender from Saint Etienne.

However, what a signing he is turning out to be! Gary Lineker has showered heaps of praise on the youngster, while other pundits have tipped him to become the next Virgil van Dijk.

Diogo Jota (Liverpool): With four goals in the Champions League, and three in the Premier League already, Jota – who joined from Wolves for a fee in the region of £41m – is proving to be another Michael Edwards transfer masterstroke.

Capable of playing in all the three attacking midfield positions, Jota has quickly settled in Jurgen Klopp’s system, and adds another dimension to an already star-studded attacking set-up at Liverpool.