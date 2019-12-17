Fabrizio Romano says Carlo Ancelotti has agreed to become Everton manager

According to Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Italian manager Carlo Ancelotti is ready to put pen to paper to become Everton manager.
An agreement has been reached between both parties in recent hours, and he will now start talks with Napoli in order to be free from his contract with the Serie A outfit.
Everton parted ways with Marco Silva 11 days ago after an uninspiring start to the new season left them with just four Premier League wins in 11 games, and Duncan Ferguson was put in interim charge.
Big Dunc has inspired the Toffees to a win and a draw since taking over, and will be hoping to help them to the League Cup last-four when they host Leicester City in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.
Everton host Arsenal on Saturday, and Ancelotti is most likely to be in charge as both parties look to speed things up in the coming hours.
The former Real Madrid and Chelsea boss left Napoli last week and was also heavily linked with the Gunners job.
But it appears the Goodison Park outfit have won the race for his signature, and fans will hope the veteran manager can help guide them to the next level.