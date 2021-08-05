Everton want Dalian Pro striker Salomon Rondon

Everton are monitoring the situation of Dalian Pro striker Salomon Rondon to see if he will soon become a free agent, according to The Sun.

Chinese Super League clubs are cutting short the deals of players because of the crippling financial difficulties the pandemic has plunged them into, and the Venezuelan could soon be available for free.

Toffees manager Rafa Benitez wants additional firepower in attack, and a reunion with Rondon could be on the cards.

Sportslens View

The 31-year-old scored 35 Premier League goals in 141 games during his time with West Bromwich Albion and Newcastle United, and Everton need such a target man in their ranks.

Rondon shares an impressive record with Toffees assistant manager Duncan Ferguson, being the only other player with an English top-flight hat-trick consisting of only headers.

Benitez has added two wingers to his attack so as to get supplies into the box for Dominic Calvert-Lewin, and the England international needs a top cover and competition at Goodison Park.

Rondon is the man for the job, and the former Newcastle striker will be more than ready to prove himself in the Premier League again if a move works out.

Everton could be getting the experienced hitman for free in what would be a massive boost to their top-six chances next season.

Benitez brought Rondon to St. James’ Park from West Brom and also took him to China.

Both could be reuniting again on Merseyside as the Toffees would be favourites for his signature in the Premier League should he become available.

