Everton players react to 1-0 win vs Arsenal on Twitter

Everton revived their Premier League top-four hopes with a 1-0 win against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Friday night.

A howler from Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno gifted Everton a crucial win in their bid for a Champions League place.

Everton were without a win in six games in all competitions but have now moved to within three points of the top four.

While the game can hardly be termed as a classic, it was a memorable night for the Toffees who triumphed at Arsenal in the league for the first time since 1996.

Arsenal created a few good opportunities, but Everton’s defence was resolute. In the 76th minute, Everton forward Richarlison tried to roll a pass across the six-yard box, which should have been a routine save for Leno.

However, the ball slipped through the Arsenal keeper’s hands and rolled into the net.

Gylfi Sigurdsson came close to scoring for the visitors when his 30-yard free-kick hit the bar. Everton players took to Twitter after the game to express their reactions:

tres puntos que son muy importantes. 👌🏼 seguimos sumando en todo sentido. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/e2H9ul3SJE — James Rodríguez (@jamesdrodriguez) April 23, 2021

Back to winning ways🤘🏽🔵 pic.twitter.com/g8Hl0wxCr6 — Ben Godfrey (@BenG0dfrey) April 23, 2021

📱Mason Holgate’s latest Instagram post pic.twitter.com/a9MvERfZzK — The Toffee Blues (@EvertonNewsFeed) April 23, 2021

Dance if you wanna dance, please brother take a chance… 🕺😂 pic.twitter.com/VJEkIuvXKD — Richarlison Andrade (@richarlison97) April 23, 2021

It’s not always pretty but a great win and performance from the boys. Felt so good to be back 🔋🦋 pic.twitter.com/qPC98yWn0X — Dominic Calvert-Lewin (@CalvertLewin14) April 23, 2021

Important win 💪🏻💙 keep going 😎 pic.twitter.com/u7aWDvlK52 — Lucas Digne (@LucasDigne) April 23, 2021

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti also shared a message for the fans after the win.

An important result for us and our position in the table. We’ll keep fighting. #COYB pic.twitter.com/S5LaWx1YsR — Carlo Ancelotti (@MrAncelotti) April 23, 2021

Everton are now back in the top-four race, but they need to maintain the consistency in their remaining six games.

