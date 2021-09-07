Emiliano Martinez reportedly could leave Aston Villa for Atletico Madrid

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez is a transfer target for Atletico Madrid this summer according to a report from La Razon.

The South American joined Villa from Arsenal for £17 million in the summer of 2020 (BBC).

And what a signing he has proven to be for the Villans.

Martinez is arguably the first name on Dean Smith’s team-sheet. Since moving to Villa Park, the Argentina international has kept 16 clean sheets in 41 games.

And the former Arsenal. ace has clearly made an impression outside of Aston Villa.

Martinez a target for Atletico Madrid

The 29-year-old is on the La Liga club’s radar according to La Razon.

Diego Simeone is eyeing a move to sign the Aston Villa stopper as a potential replacement for Jan Oblak.

Atleti allegedly may have to sell the Slovenian in order to balance the books following the return of Antoine Griezmann.

Villa will undoubtedly dig their heels in and refuse to sell Martinez at all costs, however.

The 29-year-old really is vital for the west Midlands outfit. Smith will surely not allow him to leave at any cost because how on earth would they replace him?

Aston Villa have ambitious owners. So they will surely back Smith to the hilt. And if Atleti really want to sign Martinez, they will undoubtedly have to lodge a truly massive bid.

Read also: Aston Villa tried to sign Borussia Dortmund ace in the summer.

Stats obtained via Transfermarkt.