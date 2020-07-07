David Ornstein: Arsenal are not pursuing Newcastle United’s Allan Saint-Maximin

Arsenal are reportedly keen on Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin ahead of the summer transfer window, and the North London giants are said to have already made contact with the winger’s representatives.

However, The Athletic’s David Ornstein has poured cold water on the claims after making his own enquiries following the emergence of the report.





Arsenal indeed want a winger, but they are keeping tabs on Chelsea’s Willian and not the Newcastle star.

Mikel Arteta’s side are looking to lure the Brazilian to The Emirates once he leaves Stamford Bridge at the end of the campaign as a free agent.

“One of the names that have come up in recent days in Allan Saint-Maximin of Newcastle,” Ornstein revealed on The Ornstein and Chapman Podcast.

“My information is Arsenal are not interested in Allan Saint-Maximin. He’s not a target that they are pursuing.”

Saint-Maximin has impressed for Newcastle since arriving from OGC Nice for £16.5 million last summer, scoring three goals and providing four assists in 22 Premier League games.

The 23-year-old has been the Magpies’ most important player and the St. James’ Park outfit have won just once from 14 matches without him in the starting XI.

They have recorded 10 wins from 18 games with him in the line-up, and they will be keen to hold to such a key player for a long while.

The Frenchman will be keen to play for the biggest teams and feature in the Champions League, and while he can eventually get that if he moves to Arsenal, Newcastle could soon become one of the bigwigs should their £300 million takeover by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund goes through.