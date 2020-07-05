Report: Arsenal want Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin

According to Le10 Sport, Arsenal are interested in signing Allan Saint-Maximin from Newcastle United in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported that the Gunners have already made contact with the winger’s entourage.





Italian club Napoli are also interested in the 23-year-old winger and have made contact with the Frenchman’s entourage, according to the report.

Success at Newcastle United

Saint-Maximin joined Newcastle from Nice in the summer of 2019 for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £16.5 million.

The winger has been an instant hit at St. James’ Park and has been playing well for the Magpies this season.

According to WhoScored, the former France Under-21 international has scored three goals and provided four assists in 22 Premier League games for Steve Bruce’s side this campaign.

The winger also scored one goal in four FA Cup ties for Newcastle this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Good signing for Arsenal?

Saint-Maximin is a very good winger who will only get better in the coming years, and the Frenchman would be a very good signing for Arsenal.

The Gunners do have a good attacking unit, but the North London outfit could do with some fresh legs.