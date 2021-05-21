Daniel Ek still interested in Arsenal takeover, reveals Dennis Bergkamp

Daniel Ek remains committed to Arsenal takeover despite his initial offer being rejected, Dennis Bergkamp revealed when speaking to Dutch outlet Voetbal International.

“We can’t force anyone to sell,” he said. “I understand that, in addition to that offer, Daniel has now reached out twice to Josh Kroenke and his bankers.

“Whatever Kroenke’s intentions are, it would be good if we at least have a conversation with each other. In the interest of the club.

“Regardless, Daniel is not a quitter, and neither are we football boys – we are here to stay.

“The crazy thing is that we cannot imagine how the current players feel because we have always played for the championship ourselves.

“We do know how the fans feel. We have already had a meeting with a supporter delegation.

“We also sense more and more enthusiasm on their side. That is very stimulating.”

SL View

Resistance from the Kroenke group was definitely expected but it is good to hear that Ek is still in the hunt.

The Spotify CEO has shown that he is really interested in a takeover and that is something those in charge will have heard loud and clear.

Whether a change in ownership happens is uncertain, and it could be long before we get a conclusive answer.

The current regime will have to show much more ambition after yet another disappointing season.

The Kroenke family lost plenty of goodwill among the supporters after the European Super League fiasco.

Since then, there have been protests outside the Emirates Stadium before the games.

For them to justify not selling Arsenal, they need to show their commitment to the team’s cause in the transfer market.

If they can bring in a few players to improve the squad, it would put them in a better light.

