Chelsea’s Thomas Tuchel breaks silence on Rudiger and Kepa’s training bust-up

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed what happened during a training ground bust-up involving Antonio Rüdiger and Kepa Arrizabalaga on Sunday.

The Blues fell to an embarrassing 5-2 defeat to West Brom on Saturday, with Thiago Silva sent-off for a second bookable offence in the 29th minute.

It was then reported on Sunday that defender Rudiger and goalkeeper Kepa had fallen out in training, leading to a bust-up.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has now spoken about the incident, claiming neither player will be punished.