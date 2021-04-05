Fresh details emerge regarding bust-up between Antonio Rudiger and Kepa Arrizabalaga

Earlier yesterday, a report from The Telegraph reported the bust-up between Chelsea duo Antonio Rudiger and Kepa Arrizabalaga in Sunday’s training session.

Rudiger was said to have gone late with a challenge on Kepa in a small-sided game, which led to a furious altercation between the Blues pair.

The former was sent to the dressing room by manager Thomas Tuchel. The issue was soon resolved as the centre-back apologised for the incident.

However, a fresh report from The Athletic has brought a new twist to the story by revealing that Kepa may have triggered the argument.

The Blues goalkeeper reportedly gave a few verbals to Rudiger during the game, after which they collided and started a physical confrontation.

Sportslens view:

The Blues suffered an embarrassing 5-2 defeat to West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League on Saturday.

Shortly after the game, there was reportedly an exchange of words between Reece James and Cesar Azpilicueta.

This was followed by the bust-up between Rudiger and Kepa, but both instances have been resolved with apologies.

The west London side need to refocus ahead of the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final against Porto on Tuesday night.

Rudiger has been a pivotal player since Tuchel took over in January, and he is likely to get the nod in the back three.

The German was given a breather after recent internationals, but he will have a point to prove after the unforeseen incident in training.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com

Read: ‘Sell him’: Chelsea fans react to midfielder’s dismal performance vs West Bromwich Albion.