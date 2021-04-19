Campbell: I will drive Leno to a new club if Arsenal sign a new keeper

Speaking exclusively to Football Insider, ex-Gunner Kevin Campbell said that he ‘would drive Bernd Leno to a new club’ if Arsenal sign a top-level keeper this summer.

The former striker, who scored 46 goals for Arsenal in 228 appearances, said that the German has ‘not been consistent enough’ this season.

The 29-year-old has experienced a tough season after coming second in the club’s annual in-house Player of the Season awards last season.

In the 42 appearances he has made this season, the Germany international has kept only 13 clean sheets. He has also looked out of his depth when playing out from the back on several occasions.

And Campbell said he wouldn’t oppose Leno leaving the North London outfit. “What I will say is, if Arsenal went for a top-level goalkeeper, I will drive Leno to another club myself.

“The issue is, the club paid big money for Leno, and I’m not sure whether they would recoup that. They also got rid of Martinez, so it is quite clear that he is their number one.

“Leno has not been consistent enough this season, and that is why I question whether he is a top-level goalkeeper.

“At Arsenal, you need a top-level goalkeeper, and there is definitely better out there than Leno.

“At the end of the day, if you can sign a top-class goalkeeper and get Leno moved on, you do it. He would not want to play second fiddle.”

The goalkeeper has not ruled out a move away from Arsenal. Speaking to reporters last week, Leno said that “I am open for a new adventure.”

His timing was not appropriate as the Gunners were trailing on away goals against the Czech side Slavia Prague in the Europa League.

With Leno reaching the twilight of his career and him not being the best of goalkeepers at playing out from the back, Arsenal may as well start recruiting for a first-choice shot-stopper this summer.

They have been previously linked with Brentford’s David Raya and Newcastle’s Freddie Woodman, who are both young goalkeepers with vast potential.

It will certainly be a position the Arsenal faithful will be keeping a close eye on.

