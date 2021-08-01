Aston Villa set to submit improved offer for James Ward-Prowse

Aston Villa are already planning for the potential departure of Jack Grealish this summer and they are keen on signing the Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse.

The Aston Villa star has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester City this summer.

According to a report from Daily Mail, the West Midlands club had a bid of around £25 million knocked back for the 26-year-old midfielder and they are prepared to submit an improved offer to sign the England international this summer.

Ward-Prowse has been a key player for the Saints over the past few seasons and he could prove to be a quality addition to Dean Smith’s midfield.

His passing range and set-piece prowess could be an asset for Aston Villa next season.

Villa have John McGinn and Douglas Luiz as their central midfielders but Smith needs to add some creativity in the middle of the park. The Saints star would be an ideal fit for them.

The 26-year-old picked up nine goals and seven assists across all competitions for Southampton last season.

Apart from his qualities as a footballer, Ward-Prowse will add some leadership qualities to the Villa dressing room as well.

The Premier League side have already completed the signings of Emiliano Buendia, Ashley Young and Leon Bailey so far. The West Midlands club are thought to be keen on signing Todd Cantwell from Norwich City as well.

