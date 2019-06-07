Villa must sign Targett to solve left-back problem

Dean Smith could look to bring in another left-back this summer due to a lack of depth in the Aston Villa squad. Neil Taylor is the only natural option in the first-team and has struggled with injuries in the last 12 months, so a new face will be necessary ahead of the 2019/20 campaign.
Signing a player with Premier League experience who creats chances in the final third and does his defensive duties would be ideal, so Smith should consider a move for Southampton’s Matty Targett – a player Villa tried to sign in August 2018.
The 23-year-old struggled for playing time in 2018/19 and might be open to a move away for more first-team football next season. Targett made 21 appearances in all competitions (1526 minutes), 16 of which came in the Premier League (1185 minutes).
The £35k-per-week defender scored and created four goals in 13 league starts, made 23 chances, averaged 28 passes-per-game with 70% accuracy, won 44% of his aerial duels, whipped in 77 crosses with 30% accuracy, blocked 30 shots/passes/crosses, made 31 clearances and averaged a tackle (27) or interception (27) every 22 minutes.
Targett would improve the Villa squad, but time will tell if the club return for the 23-year-old.
Stats from Transfermarkt.