Aston Villa fans react to Ollie Watkins display vs Arsenal

Aston Villa picked up a narrow 1-0 win over Arsenal in the Premier League yesterday.

Ollie Watkins scored the only goal of the game after just 74 seconds to hand Dean Smith’s side a vital win at home.





The win takes Aston Villa up to 8th in the Premier League table with 35 points from 21 matches.

Smith will be thoroughly impressed with the 25-year-old striker’s performance against the Gunners.

Villa needed a quality striker after their goal scoring problems last season and Watkins has been outstanding since his move from Brentford.

Apart from his goal, the striker worked hard by pressing and closing down the opposition throughout the game. His movement was excellent and he managed to link up with the likes of Jack Grealish seamlessly.

Watkins has now scored 10 goals in the Premier League and he will be hoping to build on his impressive start to life at Aston Villa. He is still quite young and he could improve even further would experience.

The 25-year-old is one of the main reasons why Aston Villa have been so impressive in the Premier League this season.

Some of the Villa fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the 25-year-old’s performance against the London side yesterday and here is what they had to say.

He’s so good. Got the potential to be better than Gabby imo — Tom (@tom_avfc1) February 6, 2021

It's a pleasure to watch Ollie play he's going to love it when Villa park is rocking. Legend in the making and a very sensible young man UTV — david gutteridge (@durhamvilla) February 7, 2021

What a great player, work rate, attitude and quality! A great example to young strikers looking to make it in the game. — Simon Leydon (@simonleydon) February 6, 2021

Ollie Watkins, 23 yrs old, still slot to learn,

but he will surely benefit Villa with his ever increasing goal tally every season!😎 — Lee Maggs (@LeeMaggs5) February 6, 2021