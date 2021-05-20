Aston Villa fans react to John McGinn’s display vs Tottenham

Aston Villa picked up a 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League yesterday.

A goal from Ollie Watkins and an own goal from Sergio Reguilon was enough to hand the three points to the visitors.





Villa midfielder John McGinn put on a splendid display for the visitors. The 26-year-old harrassed Tottenham’s midfielders with his relentless pressing, and the home side struggled to deal with his driving runs.

He tried his luck constantly from long-range and created space and chances for his teammates. Defensively, he was excellent and did well to shield the back four when needed.

McGinn struggled to recapture his peak form after returning from injury, but the midfielder seems like he is back to his best now.

The Villa fans will hope that he can build on his current form and come back stronger next season.

The Scottish midfielder has a history of doing well away from home against Tottenham, and yesterday’s performance was no different. The Villa star was arguably the best player on the pitch along with Tyrone Mings.

Some Villa fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on McGinn’s display – here is what they had to say.

Mcginn for me grealish Watkins Martinez were amazing tonight but mcginn goes under the radar most games — Reece Young (@ReeceYo79679756) May 19, 2021

John McGinn absolutely run the show in midfield different class — Garin (@GW_94) May 19, 2021

McGinn tonight looked back to his best, was everywhere, covering, tackling, winning the ball and giving it. — Gary Glasgow (@GPDecorating) May 19, 2021

John Mcginn ran all three spurs midfielders ragged all game. — MYLO ₉⁹₉ (@mylokieran) May 19, 2021

McGinn had his best performance in a long time. The McGinn of old and it was great to see… just hope he doesn't bring that to the Euros 😆 — Cris (@denslow_cris) May 19, 2021

McGinn – best I can remember from him in about 2 seasons — Met Steinberg (@DnipraHero) May 20, 2021

Read: Aston Villa keen on 25-year-old left-back this summer.