Arsenal linked with a move for Paul Onuachu

Arsenal have been linked with a move for the RC Genk striker Paul Onuachu.

The Nigerian striker has been in impressive form this season and he has 32 goals and three assists to his name in all competitions.





Apparently, the Belgian club could look to cash in on him this summer and the player is valued at €30 million.

The report from Voetbalbelgie adds that the striker wants to join the Premier League side this summer.

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal come forward with an offer for the striker this summer.

Alexandre Lacazette has been linked with a move away from the London club in recent months and Mikel Arteta would need to bring in a quality replacement if the Frenchman decides to move on.

26-year-old Onuachu is at the peak of his powers right now and he is a proven goalscorer. The Nigerian could start alongside the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Nicolas Pepe next season.

The asking price seems quite reasonable for a player who has hit 30-plus goals this season. Furthermore, the player’s desire to move to Arsenal could ease the transfer process.

Onuachu is untested in a top European League and it might be a gamble for the Gunners but they are unlikely to find a proven 30-goal striker this summer especially without the offer of Champions League football.

It remains to be seen whether the Londoners can negotiate and bring down the asking price for the player if they are truly interested in his services.

