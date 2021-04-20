Arsenal America release statement after European Super League announcement

Sri Aswin
Arsenal America have urged the club to reconsider their stance on joining the European Super League (ESL) in a statement released on their Twitter account.

It was recently confirmed that the Gunners were among the 12 founding clubs of the breakaway league, and this has been met by fierce opposition from fans and former players.

Arsenal America, who are the official supporters group for the Gunners in the United States, have now requested the club ‘custodians’ to listen to the supporters.

They indirectly highlighted the NBA which works on a closed shop model, and emphasised that any move is commercially oriented without keeping the fans in mind.

Former Gunners boss Arsene Wenger left the club in 2018 while emphasising that they should preserve the values. He has now called for unity to oppose the formation of ESL.

Former Gunners star Mesut Ozil has also criticised the decision while highlighting that he does not enjoy the prospect of elite teams playing each other on a weekly basis.

Here are more tweets from former Gunners stars opposing the ESL.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, who is also the chairman of the ESL, highlighted last night that the contract of the league is binding, and all the clubs involved signed the deal on Saturday.

This won’t be well received by the faithful of the respective clubs, and there have already been protests outside some of the stadiums.

UEFA will reportedly have a meeting today to expel Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Manchester City from the European competitions this term.

However, Perez has dismissed the chances as the clubs are protected by the law.