Blog Teams Aston Villa Aston Villa fans hit out as Reading increase pressure on Bruce

Aston Villa fans hit out as Reading increase pressure on Bruce

16 August, 2017 Aston Villa, English Championship

Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce insists he’s the right man for the job despite his side’s awful start to the Championship season.

Villa have picked up just one point from their opening three games, and Tuesday’s 2-1 defeat at Reading left them 23rd in the table.

Bruce said: “I am the right man for the job, my record in the Championship tells me that.

“I’m under no illusion, we’re judged by results. Hopefully I’m given the time to do that and turn it round.

“Give me until the end of the window. We’ve had an awful start, that’s all it is. I’m not going to beat myself up about it because there’s still a long, long way to go.”

Bruce, who has won promotion to the top flight four times in his managerial career, has spent heavily since joining Villa with the likes of John Terry, Glenn Whelan and Chris Samba brought in at huge expense to the club.

Whelan’s own goal and a Mo Barrow strike handed Reading the victory and the result was met with an angry response by Villa’s massive travelling support.

Many fans have expressed their unhappiness on Twitter. Sportslens looks at the reaction to Tuesday’s result.

Swansea sale of Sigurdsson to Everton questioned by pundits
No new offers for Harlee Dean, confirms Brentford boss
Loading...

About The Author

michaeljblack

I'm a North West based freelance sports journalist with a passion for football. Follow me on Twitter @mjblack_ for my ramblings about the British game (plus other things thrown in for good measure).