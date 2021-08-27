Thomas Tuchel speaks on Chelsea transfer plans before Tuesday’s deadline

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has provided an update on the club’s potential transfer activity before Tuesday’s cut-off time.

The Blues have made just one marquee signing this summer with Romelu Lukaku, who returned from Inter Milan for €115 million.

The Belgian has already made an impact with a match-winning display against Arsenal. There is the anticipation of more signings.

Speaking ahead of the Liverpool game, Tuchel confirmed that negotiations are ongoing behind the scenes and refused to rule out new arrivals.

He told football.london: “Well, hoping is maybe. We have still some ideas, and we are trying and not all decisions are taken regarding also to our squad.

“So, there are some negotiations going on, and we are aware of all the situations.

“Hoping in meaning that we need something to make the coach happy or to be competitive?

“Absolutely not, because I’m happy with the squad as it is, and I have a lot of confidence we are absolutely competitive on a high level.

“But still, all eyes are open, and we are aware of all situations and you never know in football.

“But in the moment we are focused on the game tomorrow, and there are not many days left to take big decisions, so it’s all good so far.”

Sportslens view:

It is well known that the Blues are keen on landing Jules Kounde from Sevilla, but the deal is partly dependent on Kurt Zouma joining West Ham United.

Zouma recently underwent his medical with the Hammers in Paris, but a deal has not been finalised yet. The club want their own medical team to review the tests.

That could be due to the defender’s serious knee injury in 2016. With the deal at an advanced stage, it is unlikely to break down barring some major concerns.

The Blues could pursue the services of Kounde before Tuesday’s 11.00 pm deadline, and there could be more transfer activity with the reported interest in Saul Niguez.

The Atletico Madrid midfielder is no longer indispensable. The Blues have reportedly proposed a loan deal with an option to buy at the end of the campaign.

He would be another big coup for the west London giants, potentially boosting their prospects of challenging for the Premier League title this term.

