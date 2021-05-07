Thomas Tuchel heaps praise on Mason Mount, compares Phil Foden to him

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel heaped praise on midfielder Mason Mount ahead of the club’s Premier League clash against Manchester City on Saturday.

Mount has been an integral part of the Blues line-up, flourishing in the final third since Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard as the manager in January.





He has registered seven goals with Tuchel at the helm, with one of those coming in the midweek Champions League clash against Real Madrid.

The Blues won 2-0 in the second leg of their semi-final tie on Wednesday, cementing their spot in the final with a 3-1 aggregate triumph.

Speaking ahead of tomorrow’s game, Tuchel was asked about Mount and Foden, and he was full of praise for the England internationals.

He added that he believes that Foden has similar qualities to Mount, who he described as ‘outstanding’ and ‘full of talent’.

He told football.london: “They are examples of how good young players can be and how good young players from England can be. There are the outstanding examples at the moment.

“I can’t speak about Phil Foden as he’s not my player, but you can see the ability and desire to decide the biggest games. I have the impression he is a nice guy and has a clear character like Mason.

“Mason is outstanding and he has the full package of being humble and full of talent. The national team can be very happy to arrive with these players because they are reliable at the highest level, and they behave exactly how you want them to behave.”

Mount and Foden could come face-to-face at the Etihad Stadium in tomorrow’s late kick-off, and the match will have significance for both sets of players.

The Cityzens can wrap up the league title with a win, while the Blues must keep on winning to maintain their lead over West Ham United for the final Champions League spot.

The west London giants are three points ahead of the Hammers with a superior goal difference, but they have the tougher set of games to end the season.

After visiting Manchester, they have to take on Arsenal, Leicester City and Aston Villa and have an FA Cup final against the Foxes between those fixtures.

