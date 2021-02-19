Thomas Tuchel confirms Kai Havertz and Tammy Abraham are fit for Southampton clash

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has provided an injury update ahead of the Premier League game against Southampton at St Mary’s on Saturday.

The west London side have been in fine form since Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard as manager last month, winning their last four league games.





They are favourites to win this weekend with Southampton on a six-match losing league streak.

Ahead of the game, Tuchel confirmed that both Tammy Abraham and Kai Havertz are in contention to face the Saints.

Abraham picked up an ankle injury which saw him substituted in the 20th minute against Newcastle United on Monday.

He has avoided any serious problem and looks set for a return alongside Havertz, who has been out with a knock over the past fortnight.

“Tammy feels very good,” Tuchel told the club’s official website. “He is free for training today and, if things go well, he’s in the squad. Kai Havertz has been training as well and will join us at Southampton,”

The Blues still don’t have an entirely fit squad with experienced centre-back Thiago Silva on the sidelines after the thigh injury picked up against Tottenham Hotspur.

He has returned to training but the Saints game will come too soon for him. Christian Pulisic is another absentee with a tight calf and has been left out as a precaution.

“Thiago will be out for the game,” added Tuchel. “He’s not ready. We have some issues with the calf of Pulisic. It’s nothing big, it just feels tight and a bit of a risk.”

The Blues recently returned to the top four after two months with a victory over the Magpies but they are only ahead of West Ham United on goal difference.

They have a good chance of maintaining their fourth position at St Mary’s but need to be wary of the Saints, who will be determined to win after losing six straight league games.

The Saints have picked up points in three of the previous four meetings against Chelsea and it may not be a straightforward match for the visitors.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com