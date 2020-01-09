Report: Leicester City keen on loan move for Barcelona right-back Moussa Wague

According to Italian transfer expert Nicolò Schira, Leicester City are in talks with Spanish giants Barcelona over a loan move for right-back Moussa Wague.
— Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) January 9, 2020
The Foxes also want an option to buy to be included in the deal, and it remains to be seen if Barca will agree to their demands.
Wague has featured in just one La Liga game and one Champions League game this term as he is way down the pecking order at Camp Nou, but he could provide quality cover and competition for Leicester’s Ricardo Pereira.
Pereira has a couple of suitors in the English top-flight, and Leicester could be willing to cash in on him should a move for Wague work out and the Senegalese ends up proving himself.
While the 21-year-old has struggled to displace Nelson Semedo and Sergi Roberto at Barcelona and featured for just six games, he remains a talented full-back with plenty of potential.
Wague caught the eyes of the La Liga giants at the 2018 World Cup in Russia where he became the youngest African goalscorer in World Cup history when he scored against Japan.
He sealed a move from K.A.S. Eupen that summer and linked up with Barcelona B, featuring in 20 Segunda División B before earning permanent promotion to the first-team.
Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers will be looking to boost his squad in anticipation for a tougher second half of the campaign and next season’s Champions League, and Wague’s addition to his defence could come handy.