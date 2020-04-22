Report: Chelsea want Lille duo Victor Osimhen and Gabriel this summer

According to le10sport, Chelsea are interested in signing Lille striker Victor Osimhen and centre-back Gabriel this summer, and they have contacted the Ligue 1 outfit about the duo.
Blues boss Frank Lampard wants to bolster his attack and defence next term in order to mount a strong title challenge, and the Lille stars are on his radar.
Osimhen, 21, who has been tipped to be the next Drogba in the French league, has scored 18 goals across all competitions this term, and is attracting the likes of Liverpool and Barcelona.
While Tammy Abraham has been impressive for Chelsea this term, scoring 13 league goals, the England international could do with quality competition and cover, and his fellow Nigerian could help provide that and keep him on his toes.
The Stamford Bridge outfit also want to strengthen at the back, and while he has already had a medical at Everton, Gabriel is still very much wanted by Chelsea as he is yet to sign any deal with the Toffees.
Everton and Lille had reportedly reached an agreement for a deal worth £19 million, but nothing has been made official yet due to the current hiatus, with Carlo Ancelotti’s side keen to wait until football resumes before making things concrete.
Gabriel’s representatives are now open to other options, and with Champions League football almost guaranteed at Stamford Bridge next season (and wages higher than the £1.7 million-a-year Everton are offering), Chelsea could have a chance of landing their man.
The 22-year-old has been a key player for Lille this season, featuring in 30 games across all competitions, and it will be interesting to see if Lampard’s side can end up turning his head with their offer despite the agreement with the Merseysiders.