Report: Chelsea centre-back Andreas Christensen declares himself fit to face Tottenham Hotspur

According to The Athletic’s Simon Johnson, Chelsea centre-back Andreas Christensen travelled to Milan to see a specialist on Wednesday to have a special mask fitted so he will still be able to play matches.
The Denmark international has declared himself fit to face Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, and did train with the mask on for the first time today.
Christensen broke his nose during Chelsea’s 2-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester United on Monday after Anthony Martial accidentally elbowed him in the face.
He has been a regular in manager Frank Lampard’s XI of recent this term, starting Chelsea’s last five Premier League games and will most likely retain his berth for weekend’s London derby.
Chelsea are currently fourth in the Premier League table, but only a point separates them from Tottenham heading into weekend’s clash.
The Blues can’t afford to lose against Jose Mourinho’s men, and having the 23-year-old defender available will be a huge boost.
Chelsea’s medical team decided to withdraw Christensen at half-time on Monday as he was still bleeding into his mouth despite initial treatment.
The Dane will continue to wear the mask until he is fully healed, and he will hope to impress when Spurs come visiting and during next week’s Champions League last-16 clash with Bayern Munich.