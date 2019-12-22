Tottenham Hotspur will face London rivals Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.
Jose Mourinho will face his former player Frank Lampard for the first time in the Premier League as a manager.
Spurs have made a solid recovery under Mourinho and find themselves at seventh in the table. However, they will break into the top four today if they can manage a win against the Blues.
Ahead of the match, Mourinho has confirmed that midfielder Tanguy Ndombele has returned from injury and the Frenchman will be available for selection.
The 22-year-old has recovered from a groin issue and he could start in midfield alongside Eric Dier and Dele Alli.
Spurs, however, are missing left-back Ben Davies (ankle injury), attacking midfielder Erik Lamela (hamstring injury) and goalkeeper Hugo Lloris (elbow injury).
Toby Alderweireld recently committed his future to Spurs after signing a new deal that will keep him at the club until 2023 and the Belgian defender is likely to start alongside Davinson Sanchez at the back.
Jan Vertonghen should continue to play at left-back, with Serge Aurier on the opposite flank.
Here’s the predicted Tottenham starting line-up vs Chelsea: Gazzaniga, Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Dier, Ndombele, Alli, Lucas, Son, Kane.