NHL

William Nylander Continues Verbal Exchange With Matthew Tkachuk As Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers Playoff Series Intensifies

Author image
Louis Fargher
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
William Nylander Matthew Tkachuk
William Nylander Matthew Tkachuk

Toronto Maple Leafs star, William Nylander, has responded to Florida Panthers forward, Matthew Tkachuk, as the two continue their intense playoff battle. 

William Nylander Continues Verbal Battle With Matthew Tkachuk

After four games between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Florida Panthers the series is level at 2-2, with the Maple Leafs winning the opening two matches in Canada and the Panthers evening it up during the two matches in Sunrise, Florida.

Their most recent meeting came on May 11 as the Panthers clinched a 2-0 shutout victory thanks to goals from Carter Verhaeghe and Sam Bennett.

However, the main talking point came from Panthers star, Matthew Tkachuk, as the 27-year-old was seen shouting in the direction of William Nylander.

Tkachuk shouted: “Guess who I’m going to get. I’m going to get you.”

This came during a heated moment of the game, as both sides began to bring the game to its boiling point with Max Domi hitting Aleksander Barkov into the side – meaning the Panthers star hit his head on the boards.

Eetu Luostarinen and Aaron Ekblad immediately rushed over to show support to their captain and were punished with a misconduct alongside Max Domi.

Tkachuk’s message to Nylander was clearly received by the Maple Leafs star as he responded to the aggressive suggestion during his post-match interview – highlighting how he is not fazed and is looking forward to game five.

Nylander said: “He’ll probably do whatever he can to get a player off their game. Next game is going to be a fun one. I mean 2-2, it’s going to be a long series. That’s where our mind is at.”

The fifth meeting between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers in the Eastern Conference Second Round playoff is set to take place at the Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday 18 May at 7 p.m. (ET).

 

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Louis Fargher

Louis Fargher is a sports news writer, specializing in Soccer, the NHL and the NBA. He has a degree in Soccer Journalism and has published online articles for a plethora of British outlets, previously contributing on Burton Albion's website and producing match-day content for Chesterfield Academy. He has also gained experience through attending press-boxes in Premier League stadiums.
View All Posts By Louis Fargher
Author Image

Louis Fargher

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Louis Fargher is a sports news writer, specializing in Soccer, the NHL and the NBA. He has a degree in Soccer Journalism and has published online articles for a plethora of British outlets, previously contributing on Burton Albion's website and producing match-day content for Chesterfield Academy. He has also gained experience through attending press-boxes in Premier League stadiums.
View All Posts By Louis Fargher

Popular From NHL

Latest news

View all
Patrick Kane Detroit Red Wings Exit
NHL

LATEST Patrick Kane Shuts Down Retirement Talks and Hints Towards Move Away From The Detroit Red Wings

Author image Louis Fargher  •  May 12 2025
Watch Oilers Vegas Knights
NHL
How To Watch Edmonton Oilers vs Vegas Golden Knights Game 3: TV Channel, Live Stream and Preview
Author image Louis Fargher  •  May 10 2025

The Edmonton Oilers take a 2-0 lead into Game 3 of their NHL playoff against the Vegas Golden Knights and you can find out how to watch the game below….

Joel Quenneville named Anaheim Ducks head coach after NHL reinstatement
NHL
Anaheim Ducks Hire Joel Quenneville as Head Coach Amid Controversial NHL Comeback
Author image James Lloyd  •  May 09 2025

The Anaheim Ducks have named Joel Quenneville their new head coach, the team announced Thursday. The decision comes nearly four years after Quenneville resigned from coaching amid the fallout of…

Golden Knights Oilers Injury News
NHL
Vegas Golden Knights vs Edmonton Oilers Injury Report (Game 2): Alex Pietrangelo and Pavel Dorofeyev Pushing For Return Against Oilers
Author image Louis Fargher  •  May 08 2025
Maple Leafs Panthers Injury News
NHL
Toronto Maple Leafs vs Florida Panthers Injury Report (Game 2): Anthony Stolarz Doubt For Maple Leafs Ahead Of NHL Playoff
Author image Louis Fargher  •  May 07 2025
Best NHL Playoff Player
NHL
Who Is The Greatest NHL Playoff Player Ever? Wayne Gretzky Leads The Way For Points Scored In Most Important Stages
Author image Louis Fargher  •  May 06 2025
watch dallas stars colorado avalanche
NHL
How To Watch Dallas Stars vs Colorado Avalanche: TV Channel, Live Stream and Preview For Huge NHL Clash
Author image Louis Fargher  •  May 03 2025
Arrow to top