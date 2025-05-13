Toronto Maple Leafs star, William Nylander, has responded to Florida Panthers forward, Matthew Tkachuk, as the two continue their intense playoff battle.

William Nylander Continues Verbal Battle With Matthew Tkachuk

After four games between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Florida Panthers the series is level at 2-2, with the Maple Leafs winning the opening two matches in Canada and the Panthers evening it up during the two matches in Sunrise, Florida.

Their most recent meeting came on May 11 as the Panthers clinched a 2-0 shutout victory thanks to goals from Carter Verhaeghe and Sam Bennett.

However, the main talking point came from Panthers star, Matthew Tkachuk, as the 27-year-old was seen shouting in the direction of William Nylander.

Tkachuk shouted: “Guess who I’m going to get. I’m going to get you.”

This came during a heated moment of the game, as both sides began to bring the game to its boiling point with Max Domi hitting Aleksander Barkov into the side – meaning the Panthers star hit his head on the boards.

Eetu Luostarinen and Aaron Ekblad immediately rushed over to show support to their captain and were punished with a misconduct alongside Max Domi.

Tkachuk’s message to Nylander was clearly received by the Maple Leafs star as he responded to the aggressive suggestion during his post-match interview – highlighting how he is not fazed and is looking forward to game five.

Nylander said: “He’ll probably do whatever he can to get a player off their game. Next game is going to be a fun one. I mean 2-2, it’s going to be a long series. That’s where our mind is at.”

The fifth meeting between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers in the Eastern Conference Second Round playoff is set to take place at the Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday 18 May at 7 p.m. (ET).