American Football

What Is The Record For Most Passing Yards By A player In a Single Divisional Game?

Author image
Olly Taliku
4 min read
Twitter
Bernie Kosar
Bernie Kosar
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

The Divisional Round of the playoffs is fast approaching and with eight young and talented quarterbacks preparing to play one of the biggest games of their life, we take a look back at some of the best QB performances in Divisional Round history.

This article takes a look at the players with the top five passing yards accumulated in a single Divisional Game, with the Steelers’ Ben Roethlisberger just missing out on top spot.

5. Jeff George – 423 Yards

Jeff George of the Minnesota Vikings comes in at number five on our list, as the star threw 423 passing yards during his side’s unfortunate loss to the St Louis Rams in 2000.

Jeff George

The 1999/00 season was the only year that George played for the Vikings, with the QB taking his side all the way to the divisional round before losing to eventual Super Bowl winners in the Rams.

George managed four passing touchdowns as well as 29/50 completed throws in a mixed performance, as the QB was also sacked four times with one interception.

4. Dan Fouts – 433 Yards

Dan Fouts threw 433 passing yards against the Dolphins in one of the greatest playoff games in history that was later dubbed as ‘The Epic in Miami”.

Many said after the game that neither team deserved to lose the Epic in Miami, but someone had to and that was Miami. The Dolphins were unlucky to just lose 41-38 to thee Chargers thanks to a throwing masterclass from Fouts.

The Chargers QB finished the game with 33/53 completions to his name, as well as setting a franchise record at the time for passing yards at 433 and three touchdowns.

The Chargers played in yet another classing during the Championship game that year, as they lost to the Bengals in a game later named ‘The Freezer Bowl’ due to the -59 wind chill.

3. Drew Brees – 462 Yards

Drew Brees threw 462 passing yards for New Orleans in their 2011 Divisional game against the 49ers, however that wasn’t quite enough to see the Saints through to the Championship game as San Fransisco just edged the contest thanks to a 14-yard touchdown with nine seconds left on the clock.

Drew Brees

Nobody has ever thrown as many completed passes as Drew Brees did in this 2011 game, as the QB managed 40/63 throws which is a record that still stands to this day.

The 49ers weren’t able to make it past the Championship round as they lost to the Giants following their victory against New Orleans which was later named as the game of the season.

2. Ben Roethlisberger – 469 Yards

The most recent player on our  list came from the most efficient QB in the top five, as Ben Roethlisberger hit his mark on 63.8% of his passes against the Jaguars in the 2018 Divisional game.

Roethlisberger just misses out on top spot with his 469 passing yards, however the 37 our of 53 completions is one of the highest achieved during a Divisional Round.

Ben Roethlisberger

The Steelers QB also managed five touchdowns in the game which is more than anyone else on the list and was only sacked twice in one of the best Divisional Round performances in NFL history.

1. Bernie Kosar – 489 Yards

Number one on our list is Bernie Kosar who managed to rack up an incredible 489 passing yards for the Browns during their overtime win against the New York Jets in 1987.

The Browns managed to turn around a 20-10 deficit after the first half to send the game to overtime thanks to a last gasp Mark Moseley field goal set up by Kosar.

Kosar threw two interceptions and was sacked twice during the Divisional Round win, however his yards gained stands at the highest amount ever in a divisional match.

Also See

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
Author image
Twitter

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites such as The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community where he has produced hundreds of articles alongside being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football. Some of his sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Augusta Free Press.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku

Twitter
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites such as The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community where he has produced hundreds of articles alongside being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football. Some of his sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Augusta Free Press.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From American Football

Latest news

View all
Bernie Kosar
American Football

LATEST What Is The Record For Most Passing Yards By A player In a Single Divisional Game?

Author image Olly Taliku  •  4min
best New York sportsbooks Giants vs Vikings
American Football
Best New York Sports Betting Sites To Bet On New York Giants vs Philadelphia Eagles
Author image Andy Newton  •  4h

See below the best New York sports betting sites to bet on New York Giants vs Philadelphia Eagles ahead of Saturday’s big NFL Divisional Round game. Yes, just join-up with…

Dallas Cowboys social media fans-SportsLens.com
American Football
Best Texas Sports Betting Sites To Bet On Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers
Author image Andy Newton  •  5h

We’ve got the best Texas sports betting sites to bet on Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers ahead of Sunday’s huge NFL Divisional Round clash. These Texas sports betting sites…

Philadelphia Eagles
American Football
Best Pennsylvania Sports Betting Sites To Bet On Philadelphia Eagles vs New York Giants
Author image Andy Newton  •  36min
Joe Burrow
American Football
Bills vs Bengals Same Game Parlay Picks: Back our +350 Divisional Round Best Bets
Author image Olly Taliku  •  2h
San Francisco 49ers vs Dallas Cowboys Same Game Parlay
American Football
San Francisco 49ers vs Dallas Cowboys Same Game Parlay Picks: Check Out Our +1350 Best Bets
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  4h
Byron And Brady
American Football
Buccaneers Fire OC Byron Leftwich After Four Season Stay
Author image Kyle Curran  •  22h
Arrow to top