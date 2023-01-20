What Is The Record For Most Passing Yards By A player In a Single Divisional Game?

The Divisional Round of the playoffs is fast approaching and with eight young and talented quarterbacks preparing to play one of the biggest games of their life, we take a look back at some of the best QB performances in Divisional Round history.

This article takes a look at the players with the top five passing yards accumulated in a single Divisional Game, with the Steelers’ Ben Roethlisberger just missing out on top spot.

5. Jeff George – 423 Yards

Jeff George of the Minnesota Vikings comes in at number five on our list, as the star threw 423 passing yards during his side’s unfortunate loss to the St Louis Rams in 2000.

The 1999/00 season was the only year that George played for the Vikings, with the QB taking his side all the way to the divisional round before losing to eventual Super Bowl winners in the Rams.

George managed four passing touchdowns as well as 29/50 completed throws in a mixed performance, as the QB was also sacked four times with one interception.

4. Dan Fouts – 433 Yards

Dan Fouts threw 433 passing yards against the Dolphins in one of the greatest playoff games in history that was later dubbed as ‘The Epic in Miami”.

Many said after the game that neither team deserved to lose the Epic in Miami, but someone had to and that was Miami. The Dolphins were unlucky to just lose 41-38 to thee Chargers thanks to a throwing masterclass from Fouts.

The Chargers QB finished the game with 33/53 completions to his name, as well as setting a franchise record at the time for passing yards at 433 and three touchdowns.

The Chargers played in yet another classing during the Championship game that year, as they lost to the Bengals in a game later named ‘The Freezer Bowl’ due to the -59 wind chill.

3. Drew Brees – 462 Yards

Drew Brees threw 462 passing yards for New Orleans in their 2011 Divisional game against the 49ers, however that wasn’t quite enough to see the Saints through to the Championship game as San Fransisco just edged the contest thanks to a 14-yard touchdown with nine seconds left on the clock.

Nobody has ever thrown as many completed passes as Drew Brees did in this 2011 game, as the QB managed 40/63 throws which is a record that still stands to this day.

The 49ers weren’t able to make it past the Championship round as they lost to the Giants following their victory against New Orleans which was later named as the game of the season.

2. Ben Roethlisberger – 469 Yards

The most recent player on our list came from the most efficient QB in the top five, as Ben Roethlisberger hit his mark on 63.8% of his passes against the Jaguars in the 2018 Divisional game.

Roethlisberger just misses out on top spot with his 469 passing yards, however the 37 our of 53 completions is one of the highest achieved during a Divisional Round.

The Steelers QB also managed five touchdowns in the game which is more than anyone else on the list and was only sacked twice in one of the best Divisional Round performances in NFL history.

1. Bernie Kosar – 489 Yards

Number one on our list is Bernie Kosar who managed to rack up an incredible 489 passing yards for the Browns during their overtime win against the New York Jets in 1987.

The Browns managed to turn around a 20-10 deficit after the first half to send the game to overtime thanks to a last gasp Mark Moseley field goal set up by Kosar.

Kosar threw two interceptions and was sacked twice during the Divisional Round win, however his yards gained stands at the highest amount ever in a divisional match.

