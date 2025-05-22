WATCH: Tyrese Haliburton’s step-back jumper forced OT in a 138-135 Pacers win

The Pacers were on the road Wednesday night to face the Knicks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Indiana battled New York all game but were down 17 with roughly seven minutes left.

This postseason, the Pacers have proved to be a team that is hard to put away. They showed grit and determination in Game 1 and made an epic fourth-quarter comeback. Down 125-123, Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton had a chance to tie or win the game. Haliburton crossed over Knicks’ Mikal Bridges and created space for a step-back jumper. His shot bounced off the back of the rim and hung in the air before it went through the basket and forced OT. Indiana walked away with a 138-135 win in Game 1.

Tyrese Haliburton has been a clutch player for the Pacers this postseason



In Game 1 on Wednesday night, the Indiana Pacers never gave up. They were down by 17 points with 6:46 left in the fourth quarter. Indiana cut New York’s lead to nine points with 52 seconds left. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, teams were 0-1,414 when they were down by nine or more points in the fourth quarter or overtime. Teams are now 1-1,414 after the Pacers’ miraculous comeback in Game 1 vs. the Knicks.

Against New York on Wednesday night, the Pacers flipped a switch in the fourth quarter. Aaron Nesmith had a dominant fourth-quarter performance with 20 points and six made threes. The biggest shot for Indiana came as time expired in regulation in Game 1. All-star PG Tyrese Haliburton had the ball down 125-123. Haliburton crossed over Mikal Bridges and then created space for a step-back jumper.

Haliburton’s shot hit the back of the iron and went airborne. The ball hung in the air before it fell into the basket and forced OT for the Pacers. Indiana went on to win 138-135 and stunned the Knicks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. This is just the latest 4th quarter comeback for Indiana this postseason. They have four, 17-point comebacks in the 2025 playoffs. That is the most by any team since 1998. No matter how big their opponents’ lead is, the Pacers always feel they can make a rally and win the game. Tune in for Game 2 Friday at 8:00 p.m. EST.