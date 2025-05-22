NBA

WATCH: Tyrese Haliburton’s step-back jumper forced OT in a 138-135 Pacers win

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
Tyrese Haliburton Pacers pic 2
Tyrese Haliburton Pacers pic 2

The Pacers were on the road Wednesday night to face the Knicks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Indiana battled New York all game but were down 17 with roughly seven minutes left.

This postseason, the Pacers have proved to be a team that is hard to put away. They showed grit and determination in Game 1 and made an epic fourth-quarter comeback. Down 125-123, Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton had a chance to tie or win the game. Haliburton crossed over Knicks’ Mikal Bridges and created space for a step-back jumper. His shot bounced off the back of the rim and hung in the air before it went through the basket and forced OT. Indiana walked away with a 138-135 win in Game 1.

Tyrese Haliburton has been a clutch player for the Pacers this postseason


In Game 1 on Wednesday night, the Indiana Pacers never gave up. They were down by 17 points with 6:46 left in the fourth quarter. Indiana cut New York’s lead to nine points with 52 seconds left. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, teams were 0-1,414 when they were down by nine or more points in the fourth quarter or overtime. Teams are now 1-1,414 after the Pacers’ miraculous comeback in Game 1 vs. the Knicks.

Against New York on Wednesday night, the Pacers flipped a switch in the fourth quarter. Aaron Nesmith had a dominant fourth-quarter performance with 20 points and six made threes. The biggest shot for Indiana came as time expired in regulation in Game 1. All-star PG Tyrese Haliburton had the ball down 125-123. Haliburton crossed over Mikal Bridges and then created space for a step-back jumper.

Haliburton’s shot hit the back of the iron and went airborne. The ball hung in the air before it fell into the basket and forced OT for the Pacers. Indiana went on to win 138-135 and stunned the Knicks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. This is just the latest 4th quarter comeback for Indiana this postseason. They have four, 17-point comebacks in the 2025 playoffs. That is the most by any team since 1998. No matter how big their opponents’ lead is, the Pacers always feel they can make a rally and win the game. Tune in for Game 2 Friday at 8:00 p.m. EST.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
Shai Gilgeous Alexander Thunder pic 1
NBA

LATEST Is the ‘foul merchant’ narrative overblown for 2024-25 MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander?

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 22 2025
Aaron Nesmith Pacers pic
NBA
Pacers’ Aaron Nesmith had a historic fourth quarter performance to help complete a 17-point comeback
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 22 2025

To start the fourth quarter on Wednesday night, the Pacers were down 90-87 to the Knicks. With 6:46 left in the game, that lead ballooned to 17 points for New…

Tyrese Haliburton Pacers pic 2
NBA
WATCH: Tyrese Haliburton’s step-back jumper forced OT in a 138-135 Pacers win
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 22 2025

The Pacers were on the road Wednesday night to face the Knicks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Indiana battled New York all game but were down 17…

USATSI 26057666 168396541 lowres
NBA
Lakers’ LeBron James becomes oldest player to ever receive an MVP vote
Author image Joe Lyons  •  May 22 2025
Brandon Miller Hornets pic
NBA
NBA insiders report Brandon Miller is the only ‘untouchable’ player on the Hornets’ roster
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 21 2025
Zach Edey and Jaylen Wells pic
NBA
Two Memphis Grizzlies players were named All-Rookie First Team for the 2024-25 season
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 21 2025
Pascal Siakam Pacers pic
NBA
Gilbert Arenas argued that Pascal Siakam never took a ‘leap’ forward in his basketball career
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 21 2025
Arrow to top