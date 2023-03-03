American Football

WATCH: Fastest DB 40 Times At The 2023 NFL Combine

Gia Nguyen
The 2023 NFL Combine continued on Friday and Michigan’s DJ Turner stole the show with the defensive backs taking center stage. Find out the fastest DB 40 times and watch the fastest cornerbacks and safeties run their 40-yard dash in Indianapolis.

Michigan cornerback DJ Turner blazed past the competition with an official 4.26-second 40-yard dash time, making him the fastest athlete at the 2023 NFL Combine.

The Big Ten was well-represented by DBs at the combine with three of the fastest 40-times being awarded to players from Michigan and Maryland.

Deonte Banks ran a 4.35-second 40-yard dash and was tied for a short time as the fastest athlete in Indianapolis. Not to be outdone, Jakorian Bennett bested his teammate by running a lightning-fast 40, clocking in 4.31 seconds.

Together, Turner, Bennett, and Banks ranked among the fastest cornerbacks in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Joey Porter Jr. Runs a Disappointing 4.47-second 40-Yard Dash

Perhaps one of the biggest surprises of the day, Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. clocked in at just 4.47 seconds.

Porter Jr. was widely expected to be the first cornerback selected and a surefire first-round pick. While the 40-yard dash time isn’t enough to move the needle on his draft stock, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see his stock slip between now and the 2023 NFL Draft.

Watch the Fastest DB 40 Times At The 2023 NFL Draft

Watch the fastest DBs run their 40-yard dash at the NFL combine below.

DJ Turner, CB, Michigan (4.26 seconds)

Jakorian Bennett, CB, Maryland (4.31 seconds)

Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland (4.35 seconds)

Emannuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State (4.35 seconds)

Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia (4.36 seconds)

Darius Rush, CB, South Carolina (4.37 seconds)

Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon (4.38 seconds)

Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State (4.47 seconds)

