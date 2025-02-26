Abdul Carter is 90% recovered from a shoulder injury he suffered in late December

The 2025 NFL scouting combine starts on Thursday, February, 27. Each year, players opt out of workouts for a variety of reasons. Penn State’s Abdul Carter will not test at the combine this week because of an injury.

Against Boise State in the playoffs. Abdul Carter suffered a shoulder injury. According to his doctors, Carter is 90% recovered but will not work out at the combine. He’ll wait until his Pro Day in late March.

Abdul Carter could be the #1 pick in April

Abdul Carter told reporters today he’s 90% recovered and will ramp up toward his pro day. As far as No. 1… “I feel like I’m the best player in the country and the best player should be selected No. 1.” https://t.co/euNuCBVfeP — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 26, 2025



Penn State’s Abdul Carter was a four-star recruit coming out of college. Over his three seasons with the Nittany Lions, Carter has worked his way to being named an All-American. Carter was an extremely durable player in his time at Penn State. He never missed a game over his three-year career. That includes after he injured his shoulder vs. Boise State.

Abdul Carter was back for their next game vs. Notre Dame. He played through the injury and did what he could for the team. Penn State lost in the national semi-final. During his 2024 campaign, Carter finished with (12.0) sacks and an NCAA Division 1-leading (24.0) tackles for loss. The 21-year-old is unquestionably the #1 pass rusher in this year’s class.

NFL scouts have mentioned Carter’s name for the #1 overall pick in April. That’s how dominant of a player he was in 2024. He’ll be competing with Travis Hunter, Cam Ward, and Shedeur Sanders to be selected first. ESPN’s long-time draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr.’s latest mock draft has Carter as the consesusn#2 prospect. Abdul Carter will not work out at the NFL scouting combine this week. Instead, he’ll test at his Pro Day on March 28.