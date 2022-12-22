American Football

Washington Commanders Chase Young Set To Make His 2022 Debut

Owen Jones
Owen Jones
2 min read
ChaseYoung
ChaseYoung
Washington Commanders star defensive end Chase Young is set to make his season debut this week against the San Francisco 49ers. 

 

Young has been out all season recovering from a torn ACL and a torn patellar tendon he suffered last season. The Commanders have activated him on the active roster for a few weeks now. He has now finally got up to game speed and will make his anticipated debut on Saturday.

https://static.clubs.nfl.com/image/private/t_editorial_landscape_12_desktop/jets/nvnz7vn3vxa0n0til241

Chase Young was the second overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Ohio State.His college stats lived up to his draft position. In his Junior year at Ohio State, young had 21 tackles for loss and 16.5 sacks for the Buckeyes. He started in 15 games as a rookie.  Young had 7.5 sacks. His performance ultimately won him the Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Chase Young wants to be Tom Brady's next playoff nightmare | Sporting News

Young’s return just adds another defensive piece to an already solid defensive front. Washington is in the playoff hunt on adding Young can help this team as a whole. The offense is what might hold this team back.

The Commanders are going up against a tough San Francisco team that has been one of the best teams in the NFL ever since they traded for Christian McCaffrey. even with a third string quarterback in Brock Purdy, the 49ers tend to get it done. It is mostly carried by their defense. This game against the Commanders with Chase Young back could be a defensive battle.

San Fransisco is currently a 7 point favorite at home against the Commanders according to NFL betting sites. Maybe the addition of Chase Young to this defense will give them a shot in this game. Young may be limited, however, in his first game back, and unlikely to make an immediate impact.

Owen Jones
Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a freelance sports writer for Sportslens. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications.
Owen Jones

My name is Owen Jones and I am a freelance sports writer for Sportslens. I recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. My main goal is to share my sports knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as I can.
