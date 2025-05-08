Veteran TE Dallas Goedert restructured his contract to stay with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2025

NFL

The Philadelphia Eagles won the Super Bowl this past season. Their second in the last eight years. Philadelphia is a well-run football team from its front office to its training staff. 

With the success the team has had in recent years, the Eagles have had to sign their top players to long-term deals. That includes Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Lane Johnson. This offseason, there was speculation that Philadelphia could trade veteran TE Dallas Goedert. However, the 30-year-old restructured his deal to remain with Philly in 2025.

Dallas Goedert took a $4 million pay cut to stay with the Eagles in 2025


ESPN’s Field Yates reported that the Eagles and Dallas Goedert reworked his contract for the 2025 season. Instead of making $14 as his base salary, Goedert will make $10 million. He’ll have the chance to earn an extra $1 million in incentives. The 30-year-old just finished his seventh professional season with Philadelphia.

Dallas Goedert was a second-round pick by the Eagles in the 2018 NFL draft out of South Dakota State. He’s played in 93 career games and has 76 starts for the Eagles. Goedert has been a full-time starter since Week 6 of the 2021 season. His most productive season with Philadelphia was in 2021 with a career-high 830 receiving yards. Additionally, he had 56 catches and four receiving touchdowns.

Injuries over the last three seasons have kept Goedert from reaching his full potential with the Eagles. He’s missed at least three or more games in 2022, 2023, & 2024. There was buzz this offseason that the Eagles would trade Dallas Goedert. However, the one-time Super Bowl champ restructured his deal to stay with Philadelphia. The Eagles have a tight budget for 2025, and Goedert was potentially on the chopping block. His reworked deal for $10 million in 2025 is fully guaranteed.

