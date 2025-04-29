American Football

Eagles star Saquon Barkley defends golfing with President Donald Trump after social media backlash

Author image
Joe Lyons
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Screenshot 2025 04 29 at 11.35.16
Screenshot 2025 04 29 at 11.35.16

Philadelphia Eagles star Saquon Barkley has defended his decision to play golf with President Donald Trump amid considerable backlash across social media.

Barkley, fresh off a career year where he won his first Super Bowl title as well as landing Offensive Player of the Year honors, played a round with the President at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey on Sunday.

A day later on Monday, Trump hosted the Eagles at the White House to celebrate the triumph – where less than half the team showed up, with notable absentees including star quarterback Jalen Hurts and wide receivers AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith.

Following the team’s first Super Bowl victory in 2018, the Eagles declined the invitation to Washington over Trump’s opposition to players kneeling during the National Anthem – a protest against police brutality towards minorities.

Barkley posted on X (formerly Twitter) to hit back at critics, writing: “Lol some people are really upset cause I played golfed and flew to the White House with the PRESIDENT.

“Maybe I just respect the office, not a hard concept to understand.”

The running back, who led the league in rushing yards and recently signed a two-year, $41.2 million contract extension with Philadelphia, asked the public to ‘get out my mentions with all this politics’ – certainly a strange request after opening this can of worms himself.

Barkley took a ride with Trump on Air Force One and the President was full of praise for the 28-year-old: “He loved it. He’s a great young guy and an incredible football player. Saquon had a season for the ages, running behind the most powerful offensive line in the NFL.”

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni told reporters it was an “honor” to be able to go to the White House and expressed his excitement at the opportunity.

Why didn’t Jalen Hurts attend the White House?

Last week when Hurts was asked whether he’d attend, he replied “umm” before looking around and staring into the camera lens before walking away.

Despite the quarterback’s disapproval of the presidency, Trump referred to the Super Bowl MVP as a “terrific guy and terrific player.”

Hurts and his teammates who skipped the visit cited ‘scheduling conflicts’ as reasons for their absences, according to a White House official.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons
Author Image

Joe Lyons

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons

Popular From American Football

Latest news

View all
Abdul Carter Penn State pic
American Football

LATEST WATCH: Abdul Carter believes he will be picked by the New York Giants on Thursday

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 23 2025
Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones pic
American Football
Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones will compete to be the Colts’ starter in 2025
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 12 2025

In 2024, Anthony Richardson began the year as their starting QB. He played in 11 of their 17 games due to injury. Richardson has missed 19 games over his first…

Kyle Shanahan Christian McCaffrey
American Football
Niners Head Coach Kyle Shanahan Excuses Below Average Return For Christian McCaffrey After Injury
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 28 2024

Last year’s Offensive Player of the Year just hasn’t been the same in 2024 so far, but Kyle Shanahan believes it is ‘unfair’ to expect so much out of Christian…

nfl thanksgiving
American Football
NFL Week 13 Preview: When Does Thanksgiving Football Get Underway & Who Is Playing This Year?
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 28 2024
Derrick Henry Ravens pic
American Football
Derrick Henry Sends Saquon Barkley A Message Ahead Of Week 13 Clash Between Eagles And Ravens
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 27 2024
Saquon Barkley
American Football
Saquon Barkley Has Career Night As The Eagles Dominate Rams In Week 12 Monday Night Football
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 25 2024
Aidan Hutchinson
American Football
Aidan Hutchinson Left Detroit’s Win Over Dallas On The Cart With A Broken Tibia
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 14 2024
Arrow to top