Vegas Golden Knights Coach, Bruce Cassidy, has highlighted a key flaw in his side after going 3-1 down in the NHL Playoff Second Round against the Edmonton Oilers.

Bruce Cassidy Reveals Key Flaw In Golden Knights Game plan Against Oilers

The 2023 Stanley Cup champions are currently on the brink of exiting the NHL Playoffs after dropping to a 3-1 deficit against the Edmonton Oilers from the opening four encounters.

After a poor start to the series, which saw the Golden Knights lose the opening two games at home, the NHL franchise picked up a crucial win in game 3 to bring the series to an overall score of 2-1.

However, the most recent encounter was arguably the most one-sided match yet, as the Edmonton Oilers cruised to a 3-0 shutout victory – thanks to an Adam Henrique brace.

Golden Knights coach, Brcue Cassidy, highlighted the main issue that his side are facing and claimed their lack of ruthlessness in front of goal is costing his side.

Cassidy said (via NHL.com): “We moved it around. We have possession. We’re just not taking the shot that’s available Those are the shots we have to take to break them down.

“If you can get that shot, get them scrambling, maybe off their feet, then the other plays open up. I thought we got a little stubborn with what was available to us, and they were able to get clears and recover pucks.”

These two sides will face off in game five of their NHL Second Round Playoff series on Wednesday 14 Mat as the Edmonton Oilers travel to the T-Mobile Arena once again.

The match is set to begin at 9:30 p.m. (ET) and the Oilers will be looking to finish the tie by picking up the crucial fourth win – aiming to win their sixth Stanley Cup and move up the rankings for the most Stanley Cup titles in history.