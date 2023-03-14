Top Five Pokémon Gaming Apps hit 196M in Lifetime Downloads; Pokémon UNITE Made One-Third of that Number

As one of Nintendo`s most successful game franchises, Pokémon is still going strong, even 27 years after being introduced to the gaming world. But besides buying console titles, like Pokémon Scarlet/Violet or Pokémon Legends: Arceus, millions of fans are also downloading Pokémon gaming apps.

According to data presented by SportsLens.com, the top five gaming apps from the Pokémon Company hit 196 million in lifetime downloads. Pokémon UNITE, as the number one title, made one-third of that figure.

Pokémon UNITE Hit 61.4M Downloads Across Google Play and App Store, India and Brazil Top Markets

According to App Magic data, Pokémon UNITE is the most downloaded Pokémon gaming app. The free-to-play MOBA game was released for the Nintendo Switch in July 2021, while the Android and iOS versions followed three months later.

The mobile game was downloaded 30.7 million times worldwide just three months after its release. Last year, Pokémon fans downloaded the title 26.6 million times, indicating a 13% drop compared to 2021. The App Magic data show the mobile game hit 4.1 million downloads across Google Play and App Store in the three months of 2023, pushing the lifetime total to 61.4 million, much more than any other gaming app from the Pokémon Company.

Statistics show that around 13.6 million, or 23% of all downloads, came from India and Brazil, the top two markets. The United States followed, with around 7 million downloads and an 11% share.

With 43.1 million in lifetime downloads, Pokémon Quest ranked as the second most-popular Pokémon gaming app. Pokémon Duel, Pokémon HOME, and Pokémon: Magikarp Jump follow, with 42.9 million, 27.2 million, and 21.4 million downloads, respectively.

Five Most-Downloaded Pokémon Gaming Apps Grossed $88 million in Lifetime Revenue

As the most-downloaded gaming app from the Pokémon Company, Pokémon UNITE grossed $34.3 million in lifetime revenue. While India and Brazil are the leading countries in terms of downloads, most of the revenue came from the US and Japanese players.

Statistics show the US Pokémon UNITE players spent over $9.6 million on the game, making 28% of its lifetime revenue. Another 24% came from the Japanese market, which saw $8.2 million in in-app purchase revenues.

Pokémon HOME ranked as the second highest-grossing Pokémon mobile app, with nearly $24 million in lifetime revenue, or $5 million more than Pokémon Duel. Pokémon Quest and Pokémon: Magikarp Jump follow, with $10.7 million and $5.8 million, respectively.

Statistics show the five titles grossed around $88 million in combined lifetime revenue across Google Play and App Store.