Titans’ L’Jarius Sneed passed his physical and will return to practice

Zach Wolpin
Following the 2023 season, the Chiefs traded CB L’Jarius Sneed to the Titans. He played the first four seasons of his professional career with Kansas City and won two Super Bowls. 

Last season, L’Jarius Sneed only played in five games for Tennessee. He was dealing with a combination of quad and knee injuries. This offseason, he had a cleanup procedure on his knee. On Wednesday morning, the Titans activated Sneed from the physically unable to perform list (PUP). He will practice at a limited capacity, according to NFL insiders.

Tennessee gets massive news that L’Jarius Sneed will return to practice on Wednesday


The Tennessee Titans received a positive update on the recovery of CB L’Jarius Sneed on Wednesday. Sneed was activated off the PUP list and will return to practice at a limited capacity. A massive update that the Titans were waiting to receive. L’Jarius Sneed is far and away Tennessee’s #1 CB in 2025. They need Sneed on the field to be a complete defensive unit.

In 2024, L’Jarius Sneed only played in five games for the Titans due to injury. Despite him missing 12 games, the Titans were still an effective defense against the pass. They allowed 177.3 passing yards per game last season, the lowest in the NFL. Imagine what the team could do with a full season of Sneed’s production.

Wednesday, August 20, will be L’Jarius Sneed’s first practice this offseason. There are just over two weeks before the start of the 2025 season. If Sneed can adjust quickly, he could be ready for their Week 1 game vs. the Broncos. Ahead of the 2024 season, the Titans gave Sneed a four-year, $74.6 million contract. At the time, he was one of the highest-paid CBs in the NFL. L’Jarius Sneed has just over two weeks to get his body adjusted and be ready for Week 1. Will the 28-year-old be available for Tennessee’s first game of 2025?

Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

