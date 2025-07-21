NFL

Titans QB Will Levis will miss the entire 2025 season due to shoulder surgery

Zach Wolpin
With the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft, the Titans selected Miami’s Cam Ward. Just two seasons ago, Tennessee used a second-round pick to select Will Levis out of Kentucky. 

There was reportedly going to be a QB battle this offseason between Ward and Levis. However, the Titans released unfortunate injury news on Monday morning. Third-year pro Will Levis is undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery. Cam Ward is now in the driver’s seat to be Tennessee’s starting QB in 2025.

Will the Titans look to add more QB depth this offseason after the Will Levis news?


This is the second straight season that Will Levis will miss time due to injury for the Titans. In 2024, he missed three games with an AC joint injury. After last season ended, Levis hoped rest and rehab would heal his lingering shoulder injury. During the team’s minicamp, Levis started to experience discomfort. He started seeking medical opinions, and that led to the decision to have season-ending shoulder surgery.

NFL insiders reported that Levis will have the procedure on July 29. In 12 starts for the Titans last season, Will Levis was 2-10. He threw for 2,091 passing yards, 13 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. Levis has started all 21 games he’s played in for Tennessee. He started nine games as a rookie in 2023 after beginning the year as the third-string QB.

With the news of Levis missing the entire 2025 season, the Titans will fully shift their attention to QB Cam Ward. NFL insiders said the team would have let the two QBs battle it out for the starting spot during training camp and the preseason. It was likely that Ward would have won the job simply because the team used the first overall pick to draft him. Hardly ever does a QB get drafted #1 and not start immediately.

The most recent example is Jared Goff’s rookie season with the Rams. Behind QB Cam Ward on the Titans roster, the team has Brandon Allen and Tim Boyle. Allen was with the 49ers in 2024 and started one game. He was a sixth-round pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Allen has played for the Broncos, Bengals, and 49ers. Tim Boyle is an undrafted QB who’s played for six teams in six seasons. Tennessee will throw rookie QB Cam Ward into the fire for the start of the 2025 season when the Titans are on the road in Denver.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
