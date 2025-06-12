The Warriors have shown interest in 2021 NBA champion Bobby Portis this offseason

The 2025 offseason is pivotal for the Milwaukee Bucks. Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo’s name has been tossed around in several trade rumors. If they part ways with Antetokounmpo, the trajectory of their franchise changes completely.

Giannis is not the only Bucks player to be discussed leaving the team for the 2025-26 season. Veteran big man Bobby Portis has a $13.4 million player option for the 2025-26 season. Portis could decline that offer and hit free agency. If that happens, NBA insider Jake Fischer expects the Warriors to take a swing at the 2021 NBA champion.

Will Bobby Portis part ways with Milwaukee this offseason?

The Golden State Warriors are a team to watch for Bobby Portis, per @JakeLFischer "Team executives expect Portis to have numerous potential landing spots in the midlevel market as well, although Milwaukee would like to bring back the 30-year-old forward, sources say. Golden…



With the 22nd pick in the 2015 NBA draft, the Bulls selected Bobby Portis out of Arkansas. He played three and a half seasons with Chicago before they traded him to the Wizards in 2018-19. The following season, he played on a one-year, $15 million deal for the Knicks. Ahead of 2021-22, Portis signed with the Milwaukee Bucks. That’s where the 30-year-old has played his last five seasons.

He’s played in 339 games for the Bucks and has 99 starts. In 2024-25, Portis played 49 games and made seven starts for Milwaukee. This offseason, Portis has a $13.4 million player option. He could easily pick up that option and remain with the Bucks. However, Portis could test the waters of free agency and see if another team comes knocking. NBA insider Jake Fischer believes the Warriors would be one of those teams.

Fischer noted that Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is a “notable fan” of Bobby Portis. They spent time together when Portis was with USA Baseball at the 2023 FIBA World Cup. After the 2024-25 trade deadline, it was apparent the Warriors needed help in the frontcourt. Bobby Portis would be a valuable depth piece and potential starter for the Warriors next season. We’ll see if the 2021 NBA champion stays in a familiar spot or looks for a new team to call home.