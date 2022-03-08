Shock Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall scoring referred to police by House of Commons Speaker

The controversial scoring of Josh Taylor’s win against Jack Catterall has been referred to the police by the Speaker of the House of Commons.

Taylor won a split decision in his Scotland homecoming, despite being knocked down, cut and out-boxed for long periods by Catterall.

Many believed Catterall deserved the victory but the judges decided otherwise, handing defending champion Taylor a shock split decision win in his undisputed super-lightweight title defence.

“Everyone is disgusted by what’s happened – it brings the sport into disrepute,” Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Catterall’s MP in Chorley, told Sportsmail.

“I have to question why the judges got it so wrong? I have already sent a letter to the police.

“I have spoken to Nadine Dorries, the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport and the Minister for Sport, Nigel Huddleston – they are both looking into this.

“I also believe that something seriously went on here – whether it was undue influence, one must question why?”

The result is also being investigated by British Boxing Board of Control.