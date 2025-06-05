American Football

Ravens' WR Rashod Bateman has signed a three-year, $36.75 million extension, with $20 million guaranteed

In the 2024 season, the Ravens finished 12-5. They won the AFC North for the second consecutive season. Baltimore’s season ended in the divisional round with a 27-25 loss to Buffalo. 

On Thursday morning, ESPN’s Adam Schefter announced the Ravens are re-signing one of their top WRs. Rashod Bateman signed a three-year, $36.75 million extension, with $20 million guaranteed. He’s under contract with the Ravens through the 2029 season. Last year was his fourth season with the Ravens.

Rashod Bateman signed a contract extension to stay in Baltimore long-term


With the 27th pick in the 2021 NFL draft, the Ravens selected WR Rashod Bateman out of Minnesota. The 25-year-old has played in 51 games over four seasons and has made 35 starts. Bateman played all 17 games in 2024 and made a career-high 14 starts. He finished with 45 receptions for a career-high 756 receiving yards and nine receiving touchdowns. His previous career-high for touchdowns in a season was two.

The 2024 season was a breakout year for Bateman, and the Ravens rewarded him with a new contract extension. ESPN’s Adam Schefter announced Thursday morning that Bateman signed a three-year, $36.75 million extension. He was guaranteed $20 million at signing. The former first-round pick is under contract with the team through the 2029 season. Bateman’s nine receiving touchdowns were the most by any Ravens receiver in 2024.

He is not the only offensive player for the Ravens to sign an extension this offseason. After a vintage season in 2024, Baltimore signed Derrick Henry to a two-year, $30 million extension with $25 million guaranteed. Henry is under contract with the Ravens through the 2027 season. Additionally, head coach John Harbaugh was given a three-year extension to remain in Baltimore. He’s the second-longest tenured head coach in the NFL. He’s been with the Ravens since 2008.

