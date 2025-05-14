NFL

Ravens Safety Ar’Darius Washington to Miss 2025 Season with Torn Achilles Injury

Author image
James Lloyd
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Ar'Darius Washington Injury
Ar'Darius Washington Injury

The Baltimore Ravens will be without rising safety Ar’Darius Washington for the entire 2025 NFL season after he suffered a torn Achilles injury during offseason conditioning workouts.

Ar’Darius Washington Achilles Injury

The devastating Washington injury was first reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and later confirmed by MRI. It comes just months after Washington re-signed with Baltimore on a one-year, $3.263 million restricted free-agent tender.

Expectations were high following a breakout 2024 campaign, where he racked up 64 tackles, 2 interceptions, a sack, and a forced fumble in 17 games—10 of which he started.

Ar’Darius Washington Injury History

This is not the first major medical hurdle Ar’Darius Washington has faced. He endured a season-ending foot injury during his rookie year and missed nearly all of the 2023 season with a chest issue.

Last season marked the first time he stayed healthy enough to play a full schedule, finally living up to the potential he flashed at TCU.

“Ar’Darius is a great example of a guy who got a chance and ran with it,” Ravens GM Eric DeCosta said in January. “He’s tough, physical, a playmaker, instinctive, smart, a leader… just a great story.”

Unfortunately, Washington’s comeback story is now on pause again, and the Ravens defense faces another challenge heading into the 2025 season.

Ravens Will Turn to Rookie Malaki Starks and Pro Bowler Kyle Hamilton

Though the Washington injury hurts, the Ravens have depth at safety. The team selected Malaki Starks, a standout from Georgia, with the 27th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Starks tallied 77 tackles and one interception in his final college season and is expected to be an immediate contributor alongside Kyle Hamilton, who had 107 tackles and earned his second Pro Bowl selection last year.

The trio of Hamilton, Starks, and Washington was expected to be one of the strongest safety rotations in the league. While Starks now has big shoes to fill, Baltimore remains well-positioned to field a formidable secondary.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

James Lloyd

James is a sports writer, mainly covering football news, betting and statistics. He also covers other sports, such as darts, boxing, and MMA. He has produced content for multiple online sports pages, including Breaking The Lines. Having attended Manchester Metropolitan University for four years, James has a Master's degree in Sport & Exercise Physiology and also works as a Video Scout for 360 Scouting.
View All Posts By James Lloyd
Author Image

James Lloyd

Twitter Linkedin
James is a sports writer, mainly covering football news, betting and statistics. He also covers other sports, such as darts, boxing, and MMA. He has produced content for multiple online sports pages, including Breaking The Lines. Having attended Manchester Metropolitan University for four years, James has a Master's degree in Sport & Exercise Physiology and also works as a Video Scout for 360 Scouting.
View All Posts By James Lloyd

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Ar'Darius Washington Injury
NFL

LATEST Ravens Safety Ar’Darius Washington to Miss 2025 Season with Torn Achilles Injury

Author image James Lloyd  •  May 14 2025
Justin Jefferson Vikings pic
NFL
Vikings will be the first team in NFL history to play two consecutive international games in two different countries
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 13 2025

With each passing year, the NFL continues to grow in popularity. Not just in the United States, but around the world. The league has massively embraced international growth.  In 2025,…

Derek Carr Saints pic
NFL
Who will be the QB for the Saints in 2025 after Derek Carr announced his retirement?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 12 2025

The 2024 New Orleans Saints finished the season 5-12. They had a seven-game losing streak and lost five of their last six games. New Orleans finished with the 9th pick…

NFL Season Opener: Philadelphia Eagles vs Dallas Cowboys
NFL
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys to Open 2025 NFL Season in Week 1 Primetime
Author image James Lloyd  •  May 12 2025
Jaxson Dart Embraces Leadership Role in Giants Rookie Minicamp
NFL
Jaxson Dart Embraces Leadership Role in Giants Rookie Minicamp
Author image Colin Lynch  •  May 09 2025
Cleveland Browns' Quarterback Competition Intensifies as Minicamps Kickoff
NFL
Cleveland Browns’ Quarterback Competition Intensifies as Minicamps Kickoff
Author image Colin Lynch  •  May 09 2025
Philadelphia Eagles NFL 1
NFL
NFL Schedule Release 2025: Who Will The Philadelphia Eagles Play In NFL Week 1 Thursday Night Opener?
Author image Paul Kelly  •  May 09 2025
Arrow to top