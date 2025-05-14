The Baltimore Ravens will be without rising safety Ar’Darius Washington for the entire 2025 NFL season after he suffered a torn Achilles injury during offseason conditioning workouts.

Ar’Darius Washington Achilles Injury

The devastating Washington injury was first reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and later confirmed by MRI. It comes just months after Washington re-signed with Baltimore on a one-year, $3.263 million restricted free-agent tender.

Expectations were high following a breakout 2024 campaign, where he racked up 64 tackles, 2 interceptions, a sack, and a forced fumble in 17 games—10 of which he started.

Ar’Darius Washington Injury History

This is not the first major medical hurdle Ar’Darius Washington has faced. He endured a season-ending foot injury during his rookie year and missed nearly all of the 2023 season with a chest issue.

Last season marked the first time he stayed healthy enough to play a full schedule, finally living up to the potential he flashed at TCU.

“Ar’Darius is a great example of a guy who got a chance and ran with it,” Ravens GM Eric DeCosta said in January. “He’s tough, physical, a playmaker, instinctive, smart, a leader… just a great story.”

Unfortunately, Washington’s comeback story is now on pause again, and the Ravens defense faces another challenge heading into the 2025 season.

Ravens Will Turn to Rookie Malaki Starks and Pro Bowler Kyle Hamilton

Though the Washington injury hurts, the Ravens have depth at safety. The team selected Malaki Starks, a standout from Georgia, with the 27th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Starks tallied 77 tackles and one interception in his final college season and is expected to be an immediate contributor alongside Kyle Hamilton, who had 107 tackles and earned his second Pro Bowl selection last year.

The trio of Hamilton, Starks, and Washington was expected to be one of the strongest safety rotations in the league. While Starks now has big shoes to fill, Baltimore remains well-positioned to field a formidable secondary.