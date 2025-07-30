Ravens’ Isaiah Likley needs foot surgery and will miss roughly six weeks

NFL training camps are underway for all 32 teams. It’s an important time for the coaching staff and front office to evaluate their roster. Eventually, each team will have to cut its roster to 53.

At this time in the offseason, teams are trying to avoid losing any players to long-term injuries. Luckily, the Baltimore Ravens seem to have avoided a major injury to a key offensive player. Tight end Isaiah Likley suffered a small fracture in his foot at the end of Tuesday’s practice. Insiders reported that Likley needs surgery and will miss roughly six weeks. However, being ready for Week 1 is not out of the picture.

Isaiah Likley will not miss significant time for the Ravens

#Ravens standout TE Isaiah Likely will have surgery this week to fix a broken bone in his foot, sources say. The belief is he’s out about 6 weeks, though depending on the outcome it could be fewer. While Likely could be ready for Week 1, the best news is it’s not long-term. pic.twitter.com/K74xqBpAJS — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 30, 2025



In the 2022 NFL draft, the Ravens used a fourth-round pick to select Isaiah Likley out of Coastal Carolina. Over three seasons, Likley has played in 49 games for the Ravens and has 19 starts. He’s only missed two games in his entire career with Baltimore. Last season, Likley played in 16 of their 17 regular-season games and made a career-high nine starts. He exploded with nine catches for 111 yards and a touchdown in Week 1.

That was over 23% of his offensive receiving yards for the entire season in Week 1 alone. He did finish with a personal-best year for the Ravens. Likley had 42 catches for 447 yards and six receiving touchdowns. Heading into 2025, Likley is expected to play a large role again for the Ravens. After suffering a foot fracture on Tuesday, his start to the 2025 season is in jeopardy.

Sources: Ravens TE Isaiah Likely is having surgery immediately to stabilize a fracture in his foot after being carted off the field Tuesday at the end of practice. Baltimore’s fourth-year tight end will miss training camp. Both sides are optimistic Likely could return in early… pic.twitter.com/3VNRrazc9Q — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) July 30, 2025

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that Isaiah Likley needs surgery to fix a broken bone in his foot. He’s expected to miss roughly six weeks for the Ravens. If all goes well, Likley has a chance to return before their Week 1 game vs. the Buffalo Bills. For now, the Ravens will rely on TEs Mark Andrews and Charlie Kolar for the rest of training camp and into the preseason.

Last season, Lamar Jackson threw a career-high 41 passing touchdowns. Seventeen of them were between Isaiah Likley and Mark Andrews. Likley had six and Andrews had 11. The Ravens have relied heavily on their TE production in Jackson’s time with the team. Baltimore is still searching for a legitimate WR1. However, their TEs account for a large number of their receiving production each week. We’ll have to wait and see if Isaiah Likely is ready for Week 1.