Ravens' Isaiah Likley needs foot surgery and will miss roughly six weeks

Zach Wolpin
NFL training camps are underway for all 32 teams. It’s an important time for the coaching staff and front office to evaluate their roster. Eventually, each team will have to cut its roster to 53. 

At this time in the offseason, teams are trying to avoid losing any players to long-term injuries. Luckily, the Baltimore Ravens seem to have avoided a major injury to a key offensive player. Tight end Isaiah Likley suffered a small fracture in his foot at the end of Tuesday’s practice. Insiders reported that Likley needs surgery and will miss roughly six weeks. However, being ready for Week 1 is not out of the picture.

Isaiah Likley will not miss significant time for the Ravens


In the 2022 NFL draft, the Ravens used a fourth-round pick to select Isaiah Likley out of Coastal Carolina. Over three seasons, Likley has played in 49 games for the Ravens and has 19 starts. He’s only missed two games in his entire career with Baltimore. Last season, Likley played in 16 of their 17 regular-season games and made a career-high nine starts. He exploded with nine catches for 111 yards and a touchdown in Week 1.

That was over 23% of his offensive receiving yards for the entire season in Week 1 alone. He did finish with a personal-best year for the Ravens. Likley had 42 catches for 447 yards and six receiving touchdowns. Heading into 2025, Likley is expected to play a large role again for the Ravens. After suffering a foot fracture on Tuesday, his start to the 2025 season is in jeopardy.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that Isaiah Likley needs surgery to fix a broken bone in his foot. He’s expected to miss roughly six weeks for the Ravens. If all goes well, Likley has a chance to return before their Week 1 game vs. the Buffalo Bills. For now, the Ravens will rely on TEs Mark Andrews and Charlie Kolar for the rest of training camp and into the preseason.

Last season, Lamar Jackson threw a career-high 41 passing touchdowns. Seventeen of them were between Isaiah Likley and Mark Andrews. Likley had six and Andrews had 11. The Ravens have relied heavily on their TE production in Jackson’s time with the team. Baltimore is still searching for a legitimate WR1. However, their TEs account for a large number of their receiving production each week. We’ll have to wait and see if Isaiah Likely is ready for Week 1.

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
