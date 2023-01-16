Ohio State QB CJ Stroud declares for 2023 NFL Draft

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback CJ Stroud has announced his declaration for the 2023 NFL Draft and will not return for another season of college football.

He left it late and waited until the final day before announcing his intention to declare for the draft, in which he is projected to become a top-five pick.

The decision has left Ohio State fans disappointed as Stroud’s tight-lipped manner led some to believe that he could return for one final season as a Buckeye after leading them to the Peach Bowl.

Georgia beat Ohio State 42-41 on New Years Eve to advance to the National Championship after Buckeyes kicker Noah Ruggles missed a 50-yard field goal attempt in the closing seconds to seal the win.

The Chicago Bears have the number one overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft but are expected to trade down, with the Houston Texans in second, Arizona Cardinals in third, Indianapolis Colts in fourth and Seattle Seahawks in fifth.

According to NFL betting sites, Stroud is a second-favorite +450 to be selected as the number one overall pick in the draft but trails Alabama QB Bryce Young at -150.

CJ Stroud expected to be QB draft target for Texans and Colts

Both the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts are searching for a brand-new franchise quarterback in the 2023 NFL Draft and CJ Stroud is expected to be a top target for both sides.

Both Stroud and Alabama’s Young are anticipated to be the top two quarterbacks in the draft class with Will Levis in third followed by Anthony Richardson, Tyler Van Dyke and Hendon Hooker.

The 21-year-old star is headed to the NFL after a highly successful two years at Ohio State, finishing as a finalist for the Heisman Trophy and Davey O’Brien awards in both years.

He holds many Buckeyes records already, including most passing yards in a single game (573) as well as being the first player in program to throw six touchdown passes in three different games.

Idk if a single game has ever influenced my opinion of a player like this performance from CJ Stroud pic.twitter.com/i98AzADy4z — James Foster (@NoFlagsFilm) January 6, 2023

