Niners LT Trent Williams not ruling out retirement following another “Grueling season”

Olly Taliku
Trent Williams
Trent Williams

Having lost the Championship game to the Eagles last weekend, 49ers star left tackle Trent Williams is considering retirement after another ‘grueling season’ in San Fransisco.

Williams was forced to leave San Fransisco in a walking boot and crutches on Tuesday, as he cleared out his locker following defeat to the Eagles in the NFC Championship game on Sunday.

Although Williams said the injury to his foot is a ‘minor’ one and of no concern, the 34-year old also spoke to the media as he exited the changing rooms on Tuesday, saying that retirement could be on the cards following another grueling year.

“It’s a long season, having two long seasons back-to-back, it does get pretty grueling for a 34-year-old guy like myself.

“You do kind of think about what’s life like after football, because I’ve done this every year of my life since the second grade. You do get to that age, especially after ending the year like this and it being as exhausting as it was and still not getting quite where you want to be. I get it, you get to that age. Honestly, I’m just taking it one day at a time and we’ll see how it goes.”

The retirement of Williams would not only be a huge loss for the 49ers but to the NFL as well, as the All-Pro left tackle remains amongst the top defensive players in the league despite his old age.

“It isn’t hard to get up for NFC Championship [Game], or playoffs or anything like that. But, yeah, the day-to-day grind does get pretty redundant [after] doing it for a long time.

“But I’m blessed. I’m blessed to have played this game for as long as I have. And whatever God has in the future for me, I know I’ll have it. But to answer your question, yeah, it does get a little like a rerun almost.”

The 49ers will have to be busy in the off season if Williams does retire, as they already face losing right tackle Mike McGlinchey in free agency.

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites such as The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community where he has produced hundreds of articles alongside being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC.
