Having lost the Championship game to the Eagles last weekend, 49ers star left tackle Trent Williams is considering retirement after another ‘grueling season’ in San Fransisco.

Williams was forced to leave San Fransisco in a walking boot and crutches on Tuesday, as he cleared out his locker following defeat to the Eagles in the NFC Championship game on Sunday.

Although Williams said the injury to his foot is a ‘minor’ one and of no concern, the 34-year old also spoke to the media as he exited the changing rooms on Tuesday, saying that retirement could be on the cards following another grueling year.

“It’s a long season, having two long seasons back-to-back, it does get pretty grueling for a 34-year-old guy like myself.

Trent Williams on if he's thought about retirement after the past two "grueling" seasons ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/CFXE0LiOzv — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) February 1, 2023

“You do kind of think about what’s life like after football, because I’ve done this every year of my life since the second grade. You do get to that age, especially after ending the year like this and it being as exhausting as it was and still not getting quite where you want to be. I get it, you get to that age. Honestly, I’m just taking it one day at a time and we’ll see how it goes.”

The retirement of Williams would not only be a huge loss for the 49ers but to the NFL as well, as the All-Pro left tackle remains amongst the top defensive players in the league despite his old age.