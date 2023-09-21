If you fancy a $1000 Thursday night football free bet, then look no further than the BetNow Giants vs 49ers betting offer. You can also use the BetNow US sportsbook to place bets in ANY US state – let’s show you how easy this is to claim.
10% Welcome Bonus Up To $1000
How To Bet On Giants vs 49ers With BetNow
- Create a BetNow account
- Deposit funds into your account
- Receive your free bet of up to $1000
- Place your Giants vs 49ers wagers
BetNow Giants vs 49ers Betting Offer: 100% Deposit Bonus (Up to $1000 Free Bet)
The BetNow Giants vs 49ers betting offer and free bet bonus is one of the best in the market place – giving you up to $1000 in NFL free bets to use on the week 3 action that gets going tonight with another Thursday night football offering – this week between the New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers.
You can also use the BetNow betting site in ANY US state – even if you live in a current banned betting area.
- Deposit up to a max of $1000 to claim 100% deposit bonus
- Get 100% deposit bonus as a NFL free bet
- Maximum free bet $1000
What If I Can’t Deposit The Full Amount To Claim 100% Deposit Bonus (Up To $1000)?
This is fine too – BetNow will give you a 100% bonus on your first deposit, so even a $20 opening deposit will bag you a $20 NFL free bet.
Why Join BetNow For Giants vs 49ers Betting?
BetNow have your back when it comes to your 2023/24 NFL betting on the week 3 action.
Bettors can get their wagers on with the popular moneyline markets, plus point spread, total points and many more including player props and best of all the BetNow sportsbook can be accessed from ANY state in the US.
BetNow offer a top welcome bonus of 100% of your first deposit back in free bets up to $1000. So, if you deposit $1000 you can enjoy wagering $1000 worth of free bets for the new NFL season.
Not only will new customers be able to explore BetNow’s wide sportsbook with their $1000 welcome offer, but NFL betting fans will find the best odds and latest offers on the upcoming Week 3 action – that includes tonight’s 49ers vs Giants clash at the Levi’s Stadium in California.
Giants and 49ers Locked At 21 Wins Each
The sides are locked at 21 wins each in their series, so we’ll get a team taking the lead this evening.
We also get a chance to see the current Super Bowl LVIII betting favorites in action as the 49ers have impressed the best US sportsbooks enough in their opening two game wins to shorten in the market.
Giants fans will cling to the hope that they’ve won 3 of their last 4 visits to the 49ers, so can they cause another upset?
Why Bet With BetNow
- 100% deposit bonus up to $1000 when signed-up
- 10% weekly rebate
- Vast NFL markets for various games
- Existing customer NFL offers
- Age restriction: 18+
- No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
- 25% bonus with BetNow loyalty program
- Easy to navigate site and mobile app
- T&C’s apply
