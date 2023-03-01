NFL

Miami Dolphins Open To A Tua Tagovailoa Contract Extension

Owen Jones
The Miami Dolphins have signaled their intention to extend the contract of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, according to general manager Chris Grier.

 

Tagovailoa was selected by the Dolphins with the fifth overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft and has started 36 games over his first three seasons in the league. The 24-year-old signal-caller has shown flashes of brilliance during his time in Miami, but has also faced criticism for his inconsistent play and injury history.

Despite the mixed reviews, the Dolphins appear to be committed to Tagovailoa as their quarterback of the future. Sources say that the team has had internal discussions about extending his contract beyond his current rookie deal.

The potential extension would give Tagovailoa more time to prove himself as a franchise quarterback and would also provide the Dolphins with more financial flexibility in the years ahead. Head coach Mike MacDaniel has expressed that Tua is their quarterback for the future despite his recent concussion history.

Even with the Buffalo Bills in the division, the Miami Dolphins are a team that is ascending. Even with the concussion history, Tua can be a franchise quarterback in. this league and he has shown the talents of one.

If Tagovailoa continues to develop and live up to his potential, the Dolphins could be a serious contender in the AFC East in the years ahead. The extension talks are a sign of the team’s confidence in his abilities and their commitment to building a winning team around him. They will still not be favorites to win the division according to Florida sportsbooks. Buffalo will still be favorites going into the 2023 season.

