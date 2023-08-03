Manchester United

Manchester United Reignite Interest In Long-Time Midfield Target – Reports

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag

Premier League giants Manchester United are reportedly monitoring Leon Goretzka’s situation at Bayern Munich.

According to Sky Sports’ Florian Plettenberg (via Express Sports), the Red Devils have long been keeping tabs on Goretzka and could make a move if an opening presents itself this summer. Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel is unlikely to offer Goretzka a spot in the starting XI in the immediate future. The former Chelsea tactician reportedly wants to try out Joshua Kimmich and Konrad Laimer in midfield and sign a new holding six.

In a recent press conference, Tuchel said:

“We don’t have a proper holding No 6 who’s more about providing defensive protection.

“It’s my observation that we don’t have that type of player. All our midfielders are quite mobile. But you can still win games without such a player. We have to find solutions.”

Goretzka “100%” wanted to stay at Bayern Munich

As per the aforementioned report, the German central midfielder was looking forward to extending his stay at the Allianz Arena, but Tuchel’s decision to try out the Kimmich-Laimer has made his future uncertain. If the two parties decide to part ways, Manchester United, who have been keeping an eye on Goretzka since 2017, could snap him up. It has been reported that the Bavarians could demand between $43 million and $53 million for the 28-year-old.

Goretzka, who has been at Bayern since 2018, has the quality to operate as the conductor in midfield. He can run tirelessly, rarely misplaces a pass, and can join up in attack when required. The midfielder has played 179 matches for the German champions thus far, recording 34 goals and 35 assists.

Manchester United need to generate funds to sign Goretzka

Although the situation looks favorable in Germany, United still have a lot of work to do if they want to bring the German midfield star to Old Trafford. As per Express, coach Erik ten Hag had a budget of $216 million for the summer. He has already spent around $130 million to sign Andre Onana and Mason Mount. The Red Devils are set to spend a further $91 million to sign Rasmus Hojlund, who has already concluded his medical. Finally, they could also sign Johnny Evans on a one-year deal and look to wrap up the purchase of Sofyan Amrabat following the completion of the Hojlund deal.

To complete all the pending transfers and submit an official bid for Goretzka, United need to let some players go. Harry Maguire (West Ham United), Donny Van de Beek (Real Sociedad), Fred (Galatasaray), and Brandon Williams (Leeds United) have all been linked with moves away from the club. But until they sell players and raise funds, Manchester United cannot realistically put their hat in the ring for Goretzka.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Manchester United

Arrow to top