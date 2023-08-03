Premier League giants Manchester United are reportedly monitoring Leon Goretzka’s situation at Bayern Munich.

According to Sky Sports’ Florian Plettenberg (via Express Sports), the Red Devils have long been keeping tabs on Goretzka and could make a move if an opening presents itself this summer. Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel is unlikely to offer Goretzka a spot in the starting XI in the immediate future. The former Chelsea tactician reportedly wants to try out Joshua Kimmich and Konrad Laimer in midfield and sign a new holding six.

ManUtd never lost their focus on Leon #Goretzka! Understand the 28 y/o is still on the list of the club. #MUFC ➡️ Goretzka wanted to stay 100 % – but the last ten days have clearly shown that he won’t be a starter under Tuchel for now. Tuchel is planning with Kimmich/Laimer and… pic.twitter.com/KeJh7GdYR0 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) August 2, 2023

In a recent press conference, Tuchel said:

“We don’t have a proper holding No 6 who’s more about providing defensive protection.

“It’s my observation that we don’t have that type of player. All our midfielders are quite mobile. But you can still win games without such a player. We have to find solutions.”

Goretzka “100%” wanted to stay at Bayern Munich

As per the aforementioned report, the German central midfielder was looking forward to extending his stay at the Allianz Arena, but Tuchel’s decision to try out the Kimmich-Laimer has made his future uncertain. If the two parties decide to part ways, Manchester United, who have been keeping an eye on Goretzka since 2017, could snap him up. It has been reported that the Bavarians could demand between $43 million and $53 million for the 28-year-old.

Goretzka, who has been at Bayern since 2018, has the quality to operate as the conductor in midfield. He can run tirelessly, rarely misplaces a pass, and can join up in attack when required. The midfielder has played 179 matches for the German champions thus far, recording 34 goals and 35 assists.

Manchester United need to generate funds to sign Goretzka

Although the situation looks favorable in Germany, United still have a lot of work to do if they want to bring the German midfield star to Old Trafford. As per Express, coach Erik ten Hag had a budget of $216 million for the summer. He has already spent around $130 million to sign Andre Onana and Mason Mount. The Red Devils are set to spend a further $91 million to sign Rasmus Hojlund, who has already concluded his medical. Finally, they could also sign Johnny Evans on a one-year deal and look to wrap up the purchase of Sofyan Amrabat following the completion of the Hojlund deal.

To complete all the pending transfers and submit an official bid for Goretzka, United need to let some players go. Harry Maguire (West Ham United), Donny Van de Beek (Real Sociedad), Fred (Galatasaray), and Brandon Williams (Leeds United) have all been linked with moves away from the club. But until they sell players and raise funds, Manchester United cannot realistically put their hat in the ring for Goretzka.