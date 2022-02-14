Manchester United are likely to appoint Mauricio Pochettino for next season and the Argentine tactician wants the club to move for Harry Kane.

While Manchester United might not have made anything official yet, it is likely that they will go for Mauricio Pochettino as the next full time manager. The Argentine tactician’s time at PSG is coming to an end and it appears that the former Tottenham manager is already planning for the next season at Old Trafford.

Reportedly, the locker room also wants Pochettino to be at the club ahead of Erik ten Hag who has done wonders at Ajax.

Bet £10 and Get £50 In Bet Credits with bet365

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

According to the Telegraph, the 49-year-old wants the club to move for Harry Kane. Poch is reportedly eager to see his future club go all in for the star striker. The two men enjoy a great relationship and the striker himself wants to leave London in hunt for trophies.

Kane reportedly tried to force a move to Manchester City but Spurs held firm despite receiving an offer worth 150 million euros. It will be difficult to retain the experienced striker for another season, especially if the Londoners aren’t able to qualify for the Champions League.

Meanwhile, it is being reported that Pochettino is looking for a way out of Parc des Princes after falling out with the club’s hierarchy and Leonardo following the arrival of Lionel Messi.

Check out the best football betting sites

The experienced tactician feels under appreciated in France despite overseeing a great campaign in Ligue 1 where PSG are 16 points clear at the top of the league standings. Pochettino reportedly wanted the club’s management to trim down the bloated squad he had inherited from Thomas Tuchel but Mitchel Bakker was the only departure.

The Argentine reportedly feels undermined at the club and the relationship is seemingly broken.

Bet £10 and Get £50 In Bet Credits with bet365

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.