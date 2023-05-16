Lebron James is NBA’s All-Time Scoring Leader with 38,652 Points- 6,360 more than Michael Jordan

With each game, NBA’s all-time scoring champion, LeBron James, puts more distance between himself and all other players whose names are written in basketball’s Hall of Fame, including a true basketball legend, Michael Jordan.

According to data presented by SportsLens.com, LeBron James hit 38,652 points on the NBA’s chart of all-time scoring leaders or 6,360 more than Michael Jordan.

“King James” Played 1,421 Games in His Career, almost 350 More than Jordan

Ever since LeBron James entered NBA 20 years ago, his name has been constantly compared with Michael Jordan’s. While Jordan hit major scoring milestones well ahead of James throughout his career, James is NBA’s all-time scoring leader. Although some may say James has an advantage because the game is faster today, so teams score more points, his dominance over other NBA legends is nothing less than impressive.

In February, LeBron James broke the NBA all-time points record, scoring 38 points in the LA Lakers’ 133-130 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. His total stood at 38,390 at that time. The official NBA data show the league’s all-time scoring leader hit another 262 points since then, with his total now standing at a huge 38,652.

The previous record holder, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, had scored 38,387 points for the Milwaukee Bucks and the Lakers in his 20-year career. Karl Malone ranked as the third most successful scorer in the history of the NBA with 36,928 points. Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan follow, with 33,643 and 32,292 points, respectively.

Statistics show LeBron James also played more games than most other basketball players in the NBA’s Hall of Fame. So far, “King James” has played 1,421 games, almost 350 more than Michael Jordan and only 50 less than Karl Malone. Kareem Abdul Jabar is the absolute leader in this category, with 1,560 played games in his career. Dirk Nowitzki and Vince Carter are the only two NBA players who also played more than 1,500 games in their careers.

LeBron Scored 7,857 Points in NBA Playoffs, 1,870 more than Michael Jordan

Besides leading the NBA’s all-time scoring chart, LeBron James also hit the highest number of points in playoff games. Statistics show James, who made the playoffs for 17 straight seasons from 2004/05 to 2020/21, scored 7,857 points or 1,870 more than the second-ranked Michael Jordan. Kareem Abdul -Jabbar, Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal follow, with 5,762, 5,640, and 5,250 points, respectively.

The next highest active player on the list is Kevin Durant, who sits in seventh place with 4,829 points scored in the playoff games.