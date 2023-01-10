KSI Net Worth: Salary, Biggest Purse & Record Of ‘The Nightmare’

Ahead of his first fight of the year this weekend, we have taken a deep dive into the life and career of YouTube star, turned rapper, turned boxer, KSI. This includes his net worth, biggest career purse, salary and boxing record. Without giving too much away, it’s fair to say that KSI doesn’t need to count his pennies anytime soon!

KSI vs Faze Temperrr – Fight Information

🥊 Boxing Match: KSI vs Faze Temperrr

KSI vs Faze Temperrr 📊 Records: KSI (3-0, 2 KO’s) | Faze Temperrr (1-1, 1 KO)

KSI (3-0, 2 KO’s) | Faze Temperrr (1-1, 1 KO) 📅 Date: 14th January, 2023

14th January, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 5.30PM EST

Approx. 5.30PM EST 🏆 Title: N/A

N/A 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN PPV | UK : DAZN PPV

US: DAZN PPV | UK 🏟 Venue: OVO Arena | Wembley, London, England, UK

OVO Arena | Wembley, London, England, UK 🎲 Fight Odds: KSI -1000 | Faze Temperrr +650

KSI Net Worth

KSI makes his fourth walk to the ring as a professional boxer this weekend. Saturday’s exhibition bout against Faze Temperrr is set to take place over six rounds. The British YouTuber has made millions of dollars in his career so far, whether that be from his YouTube videos, his music, his Prime drink or in the boxing ring.

KSI is one of the biggest names in the who celebrity boxing world, alongside his long-term rival Jake Paul. KSI’s net worth is enormous for a guy who used to record himself playing FIFA on the XBOX, which is similar to what his opponent on Saturday did to make a name in the YouTube scene (Faze Temperrr was more into skating).

If you are interested in what Faze Temperrr’s net worth is, then check out our article on Faze Temperrr’s net worth, salary, biggest fight purse and boxing record.

As of January 2023, it is reported that KSI’s net worth is an astronomical $25 million.

Compared to his opponent this weekend, it is chalk and cheese. KSI has made millions over the years from his various different fields of work, endorsements and big sponsorship deals. Right now, KSI seems fully focused on his boxing career, having not made music for a while and not posting as frequently as he used to on YouTube.

KSI’s net worth will have been heavily enhanced in recent year by his boxing career. However, his continued success on YouTube with over 40 million subscribers in total between his two accounts, as well as launching Prime hydration drink with fellow YouTuber Logan Paul, continues to bring in a heathy stream of revenue.

A $25 million net worth for a man who started out posting FIFA videos on YouTube way back in 2008 isn’t bad at all. KSI has made a huge name for himself and can enjoy his riches, regardless of whether he wins this weekend or not against Faze Temperrr in the boxing ring.

KSI’s Salary & Biggest Fight Purse

KSI’s net worth is a staggering $25 million. However, his riches doesn’t end there. Given the fact that KSI is very much the face of the whole Misfits x DAZN Series boxing, who have just signed a new five year partnership with each other, he also earns a tidy sum of money in the boxing ring.

Of course, the majority of KSI’s money has been made from YouTube, but with his huge fight against Logan Paul a few years ago and his two recent fights in October last year, it is clear to see that the 29-year old makes a tonne of money from boxing too.

KSI has reportedly earnt a fortune in his three pro boxing fights. In his rematch with Logan Paul back in 2019, KSI was guaranteed at least $900,000 which is his biggest fight purse to date. This figure is likely to be a lot higher after the pay-per-view was split, as well as the gate and various sponsorships.

In October when KSI fought Swarmz and Luis Alcaraz Pineda in the same night, it is reported that he earnt a minimum of $1 million in total. This means that ‘The Nightmare’ was paid at least $500,000 for each fight he had on the night.

Again, for this fight against Faze Temperrr at the weekend it is unknown as to how much KSI will earn. As he is a huge betting favorite with the best offshore gambling sites, it is likely that KSI will be earning far more money this weekend that Faze Temperrr will.

The vast majority of KSI’s income does of course come from producing content and posting on YouTube, as well as his Prime energy drink which seems to be making huge waves. As he is one of the founding members of the Sidemen and has been producing content on YouTube for almost 15 years, he has had a lot of sponsorship opportunities which will have enhanced his net worth and annual salary.

Professional boxers don’t really tend to have a salary as it depends on how many fights they have in a year, how active they are and at what level they are fighting. KSI fought twice in 2022, both on the same night of course, both of which were professional exhibitions.

Given the fact KSI has various different streams of revenue and earns capital in various different ways, his salary is estimated to be around $2 million annually. Of course, this salary is more than likely based of his YouTube/music/Prime earnings rather than what he made in the boxing ring.

KSI has earned roughly $2 million in total in his professional boxing career to date. Of course, that doesn’t include the money he made for his two amateur bouts against Joe Weller and Logan Paul respectively.

If KSI wins on Saturday night, a potential fight with Jake Paul could be on the horizon. That fight would be absolutely massive and would earn both men an absolute fortune, so expect KSI to continue to get richer and richer as the years go on.

Record & Bio – KSI

Age: 29

Country: UK

Height: 6’0″ (183 cm)

Reach: 76” (193 cm)

Stance: Orthodox

Overall Record: 3-0

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 2

Fights Won by Decision: 1

